Degree and 5+ years of Quality Assurance Leadership and Regulatory within biotech preferably In-Vitro Diagnostics. Then we have got the right team for you! $67,000 – $82,000 a year
From Indeed – Tue, 30 Jun 2020 18:23:10 GMT – View all Carlsbad, CA jobs
Director of Quality Assurance and Regulatory Affairs – Axium BioResearch, Inc. – Carlsbad, CA
Degree and 5+ years of Quality Assurance Leadership and Regulatory within biotech preferably In-Vitro Diagnostics. Then we have got the right team for you! $67,000 – $82,000 a year