Senior Manager/Associate Director, CMC Analytical – Crinetics Pharmaceuticals – San Diego, CA

July 10, 2020 sandiegobiotech San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Senior Manager/Associate Director, CMC Analytical – Crinetics Pharmaceuticals – San Diego, CA

This is a unique opportunity to work with a proven and well-funded drug discovery and development team in a small company environment in the heart of San Diego…
From CRINETICS PHARMACEUTICALS – Fri, 10 Jul 2020 18:24:42 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Sales Specialist – Cell Line, Media and Testing Solutions – Sartorius Corporation – San Diego, CA

March 30, 2020 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Sales Specialist – Cell Line, Media and Testing Solutions – Sartorius Corporation – San Diego, CA

2+ years’ experience in Cell Culture, or Molecular Biology, or Biotechnology. Preference will be given to those based in the San Diego area.From Sartorius Corporation – Tue, 31 Mar 2020 04:26:14 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Executive Director, Clinical Operations Lead 2020-89 – Mirati Therapeutics Inc – San Diego, CA

April 21, 2020 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Executive Director, Clinical Operations Lead 2020-89 – Mirati Therapeutics Inc – San Diego, CA

MRTX) is a publicly traded San Diego based, clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to advancing novel oncology therapies that extend the lives of?From Mirati Therapeutics Inc – Tue, 21 Apr 2020 20:40:29 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Senior Buyer/Planner (Contractor) – Inovio Pharmaceuticals – San Diego, CA

June 10, 2020 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Senior Buyer/Planner (Contractor) – Inovio Pharmaceuticals – San Diego, CA

INOVIO is a biotechnology company focused on rapidly bringing to market precisely designed DNA medicines to potentially treat and protect people from diseases…From Inovio Pharmaceuticals – Wed, 10 Jun 2020 23:23:03 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]