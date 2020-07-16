Laboratory Technician | Biosettia

A full-time position for a Laboratory Technician is available immediately at Biosettia Inc responsible for a variety of molecular and cellular biology laboratory work including cloning, nucleic acid purification, PCR/qPCR, cell culture, Western blot, and others. The successful candidate should be familiar with general lab equipment, techniques, logistical skills, safety and cleanliness. Must be a Bachelor or Master degree in Biology or related life science and willing to vary work schedule to accommodate company needs and possess good oral, written, and interpersonal communication skills.

Interested applicants please submit your resume with a minimum of two references (three preferred) to hiring2020@biosettia.com

