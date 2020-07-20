Client Services Representative | Eurofins

Company Description
Eurofins Scientific is an international life sciences company, providing a unique range of analytical testing services to clients across multiple industries, to make life and our environment safer, healthier and more sustainable. From the food you eat, to the water you drink, to the medicines you rely on, Eurofins works with the biggest companies in the world to ensure the products they supply are safe, their ingredients are authentic and labelling is accurate. Eurofins believes it is a global leader in food, environmental, pharmaceutical and cosmetics products testing and in agroscience CRO services. It is also one of the global independent market leaders in certain testing and laboratory services for genomics, discovery pharmacology, forensics, CDMO, advanced material sciences and in the support of clinical studies.
In over just 30 years, Eurofins has grown from one laboratory in Nantes, France to over 47,000 staff across a network of more than 900 independent companies in over 50 countries and operating more than 800 laboratories. Eurofins offers a portfolio of over 200,000 analytical methods to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability and purity of biological substances and products, as well as providing innovative clinical diagnostic testing services, as one of the leading global emerging players in specialised clinical diagnostics testing.
In 2019, Eurofins generated total revenues of EUR € 4.56 billion, and has been among the best performing stocks in Europe over the past 20 years.
- Participate with inbox triage and coordinating activities with colleagues.
- Work directly with customers on transactional sales and with Eurofins Business Development team to qualify service opportunities and define project objectives in a timely fashion Read, interpret and edit contract language (e.g. Service Agreement and Task Orders/Statements of Work).
- Draft work plans and provide pricing estimates using pre-approved templates in a clear and concise manner.
- Manage projects from start to finish, including:
- Quoting: prepare project quotes for standard service offerings using internal ERP systems.
- Collect all required documentation and review for accuracy.
- Book orders following internal protocols.
- Provide limited technical support as needed both before a project is quoted and after a study has been completed.
- Monitor project schedule and scope to ensure both remain on track.
- Communicate with customers throughout the quote to cash process.
- Coordinate project initiation and follow established timelines, communicate customer information as appropriate in an efficient and professional manner to internal operations/screening teams.
- Other duties as required and assigned to support business needs.
The Client Services Representative may:
- Provide Kpi’s, reportings, and other executive summaries as needed by the management.
- Be in charge of coordinating strategic client programs.
- Provide support to commercial activities such as follow-up with quotations and answer client questions about our services.
- Coordinate with other Client Services teams of the Eurofins Drug Discovery Services group to meet client needs.
- Participate actively in Corporate and other transversal projects led within the Eurofins Pharma Discovery Services Global Client Services Group.
The Ideal Candidate would possess:
- Broad knowledge of drug development process
- Minimum of 2 years of (non-academic) industry experience
- 1+ years of experience in customer service
Basic Minimum Qualifications:
- Basic accounting skills needed, comfortable working with MS Office.
- Must be extremely organized and detail-oriented, able to multi-task and manage >100 projects at any given time in a fast-paced work environment
- Bachelors of Science and *strong* technical understanding of and/or experience in:
- In vitro assays, especially in the areas of target-focused cell-based assays, like GPCRs or biochemical assays like kinases and bromodomains/epigenetics
- High-Throughput Screening
- Authorization to work in the United States indefinitely without restriction or sponsorship
Position is full-time, Monday – Friday 8:00am – 5:00pm. Candidates currently living within a commutable distance of San Diego, CA are encouraged to apply.
- Excellent full time benefits including comprehensive medical coverage, dental, and vision options
- Life and disability insurance
- 401(k) with company match
- Paid vacation and holidays
Eurofins is a M/F, Disabled, and Veteran Equal Employment Opportunity and Affirmative Action employer.
