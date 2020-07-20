Scientist II-III Cell Based Screening | Eurofins

Company Description
Eurofins Scientific is an international life sciences company, providing a unique range of analytical testing services to clients across multiple industries, to make life and our environment safer, healthier and more sustainable. From the food you eat, to the water you drink, to the medicines you rely on, Eurofins works with the biggest companies in the world to ensure the products they supply are safe, their ingredients are authentic and labelling is accurate. Eurofins believes it is a global leader in food, environmental, pharmaceutical and cosmetics products testing and in agroscience CRO services. It is also one of the global independent market leaders in certain testing and laboratory services for genomics, discovery pharmacology, forensics, CDMO, advanced material sciences and in the support of clinical studies.
In over just 30 years, Eurofins has grown from one laboratory in Nantes, France to over 47,000 staff across a network of more than 900 independent companies in over 50 countries and operating more than 800 laboratories. Eurofins offers a portfolio of over 200,000 analytical methods to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability and purity of biological substances and products, as well as providing innovative clinical diagnostic testing services, as one of the leading global emerging players in specialised clinical diagnostics testing.
In 2019, Eurofins generated total revenues of EUR € 4.56 billion, and has been among the best performing stocks in Europe over the past 20 years.
- Independently and routinely maintain 10 – 15 different mammalian cell lines (HEK293, CHO, U20S etc.) following established SOPs.
- Provide pre-plated 384-well screening plates or cell’ suspensions according to the screening need.
- Perform high-throughput cell-based screening assays following SOPs with minimal supervision
- Routinely operate and QC liquid handling instruments and plate readers (e.g. Envision or FLIPR)
- Analyze screening results, provide initial data QC using Spotfire or other data visualization tools.
- In a team setting, optimize cell culture or assay conditions in order to improve TAT.
- Curate SOPs and maintain inventory of supplies
- Being conscientious and active learner
- Good record keeping in lab notebook following SOP
- Demonstrates and promotes the company vision
- Regular attendance and punctuality
- Applies GMP/GLP in all areas of responsibility, as appropriate
- Conducts all activities in a safe and efficient manner
- Performs other duties as assigned
- Owns the accountability and responsibility of delivering to client needs and timeliness
- Provides cross-functional support to other departments as required
- Adjusts work hours as needed to meet client deadlines
- Adheres to site environmental health and safety (EHS) requirements
The Ideal Candidate would possess:
- Experience with data management, including databases
- Skilled in mammalian cell culture, biochemical and/or cell-based assay design,
- execution, and analysis. Skilled with data management and analysis software (i.e. Excel/GraphPad Prism or similar).
- Outstanding oral and written communication skills.
Basic Minimum Qualifications:
- B.Sc. in biological or physical sciences and at least 3 years of relevant experience
- Experience working in a cell culture lab maintaining mammalian cell lines
- Experience performing quantitative cell-based and/or biochemical assays
- Authorization to work in the United States indefinitely without restriction or sponsorship
Position is full-time, Monday – Friday 8:00am – 5:00pm. Candidates currently living within a commutable distance of San Diego, CA are encouraged to apply.
- Excellent full time benefits including comprehensive medical coverage, dental, and vision options
- Life and disability insurance
- 401(k) with company match
- Paid vacation and holidays
Eurofins is a M/F, Disabled, and Veteran Equal Employment Opportunity and Affirmative Action employer.
