Scientist III | Eurofins

Eurofins Scientific is an international life sciences company, providing a unique range of analytical testing services to clients across multiple industries, to make life and our environment safer, healthier and more sustainable. From the food you eat, to the water you drink, to the medicines you rely on, Eurofins works with the biggest companies in the world to ensure the products they supply are safe, their ingredients are authentic and labelling is accurate. Eurofins believes it is a global leader in food, environmental, pharmaceutical and cosmetics products testing and in agroscience CRO services. It is also one of the global independent market leaders in certain testing and laboratory services for genomics, discovery pharmacology, forensics, CDMO, advanced material sciences and in the support of clinical studies.
In over just 30 years, Eurofins has grown from one laboratory in Nantes, France to over 47,000 staff across a network of more than 900 independent companies in over 50 countries and operating more than 800 laboratories. Eurofins offers a portfolio of over 200,000 analytical methods to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability and purity of biological substances and products, as well as providing innovative clinical diagnostic testing services, as one of the leading global emerging players in specialised clinical diagnostics testing.
In 2019, Eurofins generated total revenues of EUR € 4.56 billion, and has been among the best performing stocks in Europe over the past 20 years.
- Independent strategic design and execution of novel KINOMEscan assays for diverse targets and target classes. Includes independent experimental design, troubleshooting, and data analysis in Excel and Graphpad. Work closely with the Screening Operations team to execute development experiments and commercial implementation.
- Lead and execute ad hoc cloning projects using Gateway and/or restriction-based cloning, routine sequence verification for large clone arrays, protein extraction and Western blot analysis.
- Develop new assays using microscale themophoresis to measure direct ligand binding across various protein classes.
- Key point scientist leading large client projects; includes routine client meetings and presentations, updates, and execution of client goals.
- Support the Business unit by contributing to scientific meetings and publications and provide internal marketing material.
- Routine and ad hoc mentorship of junior and senior R&D and operations colleagues.
- Identity areas where software would greatly improve operation efficiency and write user requirements for the development of software tools (no coding required).
- With minimal supervision, design and execute troubleshooting experiments to improve TAT.
- Develop and optimize SOPs as part of continuous improvement program, perform routine QC on equipment and new reagent lots, maintain inventory of key reagents.
- Be conscientious and active learner
- Good record keeping in lab notebook following SOP to the letter
- Demonstrates and promotes the company vision
- Regular attendance and punctuality
- Applies GMP/GLP in all areas of responsibility, as appropriate
- Conducts all activities in a safe and efficient manner
- Performs other duties as assigned
- Owns the accountability and responsibility of delivering to client needs and timeliness
- Provides cross-functional support to other departments as required
- Adjusts work hours as needed to meet client deadlines
- Adheres to site employee health and safety (EHS) requirements
The Ideal Candidate would possess:
- Experience working with direct binding methods, including at least one of the following: MST, DSF, SPR, or ITC
- B.Sc. in biophysics or biochemistry and at least 7 years of relevant experience or PhD with no experience
- Deep understanding of ligand binding kinetics and thermodynamics, including supporting equations and assumptions
- Experience performing, analyzing, and designing routine, innovative, and troubleshooting experiments for quantitative biochemical and /or biophysical assays
- Experience working in a molecular biology lab executing routine cloning, DNA sequence analysis and protein extraction projects
- Authorization to work in the United States indefinitely without restriction or sponsorship
Position is full-time, Monday – Friday 8:00am – 5:00pm. Candidates currently living within a commutable distance of San Diego, CA are encouraged to apply.
- Excellent full time benefits including comprehensive medical coverage, dental, and vision options
- Life and disability insurance
- 401(k) with company match
- Paid vacation and holidays
Eurofins is a M/F, Disabled, and Veteran Equal Employment Opportunity and Affirmative Action employer.
