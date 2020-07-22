Field Application Specialist – Bioprocessing Separations- Southern, CA – Sartorius Corporation – San Diego, CA

July 22, 2020 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Field Application Specialist – Bioprocessing Separations- Southern, CA – Sartorius Corporation – San Diego, CA

Graduate in biological engineering or biotechnology. The Application Professional will be responsible for offering product expertise, application knowledge and…
From Sartorius Corporation – Wed, 22 Jul 2020 22:22:17 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Biotechnology: Contract Instructor-College Credit – San Diego Community College District – San Diego, CA

July 9, 2020 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Biotechnology: Contract Instructor-College Credit – San Diego Community College District – San Diego, CA

San Diego Community College District. This is a contract faculty position that includes a 20% reassignment being a program director per NAACLS standards.From San Diego Community College District – Thu, 09 Jul 2020 18:27:02 GMT – View all San Diego, CA … […]