JC2003: Marketing and Communications Internship (Poway)

July 27, 2020 sandiegobiotech San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on JC2003: Marketing and Communications Internship (Poway)

A local biotechnology company specializing in research products is seeking an energetic and passionate marketing and communications intern to assist with the marketing, promotion and communication, and content creation.
Responsibilities
• Create …

Click to view original post