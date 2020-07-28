Research Associate, Strain Engineering – Xen BiofluiDx Inc – San Diego, CA

July 28, 2020 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Research Associate, Strain Engineering – Xen BiofluiDx Inc – San Diego, CA

The ideal candidate will have a background in the creation/high throughput screening of stable mammalian cell lines for optimized recombinant protein production… $20 – $40 an hour
From Indeed – Wed, 29 Jul 2020 05:21:57 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Senior Manager/Associate Director, Bioanalysis/Biomarker – Crinetics Pharmaceuticals – San Diego, CA

July 8, 2020 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Senior Manager/Associate Director, Bioanalysis/Biomarker – Crinetics Pharmaceuticals – San Diego, CA

This is a unique opportunity to work with a proven and well-funded drug discovery and development team in a small company environment in the heart of San Diego…From CRINETICS PHARMACEUTICALS – Thu, 09 Jul 2020 00:25:44 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]