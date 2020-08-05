Biochemist Research Associate | Eurofins

Company Description
Consider joining Eurofins Lancaster Laboratories where people are the most important element in our chemistry. Celebrating 50 years of service, Lancaster Laboratories is a leading contract lab providing testing and research services in the environmental, pharmaceutical, and biopharmaceutical sciences to clients worldwide.
Eurofins Lancaster Laboratories, a nationally recognized laboratory, is searching for a Biochemist Research Associate to support our Professional Scientific Services group in San Diego, CA.
Job Description
Biochemist Research Associate responsibilities include, but are not limited to, the following:
- Proficiency in general biochemistry to support purification and analytical assessment of purified antibodies
- Proficiency in analytical HPLC and other mAb characterization methods
- Assist with biophysical characterization of antibodies including sample preparation, data collection and analysis for a variety of techniques
- Participate in regularly scheduled meetings; prepare and present project reports in group meetings, analyze results, and maintain a detailed laboratory notebook
- Evaluate new molecular and biochemical methods, techniques, and assay development
The ideal candidate would possess:
- Hands-on experience with various chromatography techniques for antibody/protein purification (ProA/G, IEX, IMAC, SEC) and analytical protein characterization (spectrophotometer, SDS-PAGE)
- Experience with AKTA, analytical HPLC, and other biophysical characterization instruments
- Excellent technical writing skills including experience with writing scientific documentation and document review processes
- Strong computer, scientific, and organizational skills
- Excellent communication (oral and written) and attention to detail
- Ability to work independently and as part of a team, self-motivation, adaptability, and a positive attitude
- Ability to learn new techniques, perform multiple tasks simultaneously, keep accurate records, follow instructions, and comply with company policies
Qualifications
- Bachelor degree in biology, biochemistry, molecular & cell biology, chemistry, life sciences, or other related degree concentration
- At least 1 years related laboratory experience
- Authorization to work in the United States indefinitely without restriction or sponsorship
Additional Information
Position is full-time, Monday through Friday (8 a.m.-5 p.m.), with overtime as needed. Candidates currently living within a commutable distance of San Diego, California are encouraged to apply.
To learn more about Eurofins, please explore our website www.eurofinsus.com.
Eurofins is a M/F, Disabled, and Veteran Equal Employment Opportunity and Affirmative Action employer.
