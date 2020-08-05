Molecular and Cell Biology Research Associate | Eurofins

Company Description

Consider joining Eurofins Lancaster Laboratories where people are the most important element in our chemistry. Celebrating 50 years of service, Lancaster Laboratories is a leading contract lab providing testing and research services in the environmental, pharmaceutical, and biopharmaceutical sciences to clients worldwide.

Eurofins Lancaster Laboratories, a nationally recognized laboratory, is searching for a Molecular and Cell Biology Research Associate to support our Professional Scientific Services group in San Diego, CA.