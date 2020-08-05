Molecular and Cell Biology Research Associate | Eurofins

Company Description
Consider joining Eurofins Lancaster Laboratories where people are the most important element in our chemistry. Celebrating 50 years of service, Lancaster Laboratories is a leading contract lab providing testing and research services in the environmental, pharmaceutical, and biopharmaceutical sciences to clients worldwide.
Eurofins Lancaster Laboratories, a nationally recognized laboratory, is searching for a Molecular and Cell Biology Research Associate to support our Professional Scientific Services group in San Diego, CA.
Job Description
Molecular and Cell Biology Research Associate responsibilities include, but are not limited to, the following:
- Proficiency with mammalian cell culture using CHO and 293 suspension cells; significant hands-on working experience handling mammalian cell lines and using aseptic technique to perform cell culture maintenance, cell counts, and cell viability
- Proficiency in protein expression using mammalian expression systems and some working knowledge with enzymatic assays such as ELISA or MSD
- Hands-on experience with molecular biology techniques such as plasmid construction, cloning, and use of molecular biology software
- Participate in regularly scheduled meetings; prepare and present project reports in group meetings
- Evaluate new molecular and cell biology methods, techniques and assays
The ideal candidate would possess:
- Familiarity or hands-on experience with flow cytometry or FACS analysis
- Familiarity with transfection methods among mammalian cell lines
- Experience in early stage discovery research related to protein expression
- Excellent technical writing skills including experience with writing scientific documentation and document review processes
- Strong computer, scientific, and organizational skills
- Excellent communication (oral and written) and attention to detail
- Ability to work independently and as part of a team, self-motivation, adaptability, and a positive attitude
- Ability to learn new techniques, perform multiple tasks simultaneously, keep accurate records, follow instructions, and comply with company policies
Qualifications
- Bachelor or Master’s degree in biology, biochemistry, molecular & cell biology, chemistry, life sciences, or other related degree concentration
- At least 2 years related laboratory experience
- Authorization to work in the United States indefinitely without restriction or sponsorship
Additional Information
Position is full-time, Monday through Friday (8 a.m.-5 p.m.), with overtime as needed. Candidates currently living within a commutable distance of San Diego, California are encouraged to apply.
To learn more about Eurofins, please explore our website www.eurofinsus.com.
Eurofins is a M/F, Disabled, and Veteran Equal Employment Opportunity and Affirmative Action employer.
