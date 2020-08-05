Senior Scientist – Manufacturing | Eurofins

Company Description
Eurofins Scientific is an international life sciences company, providing a unique range of analytical testing services to clients across multiple industries, to make life and our environment safer, healthier and more sustainable. From the food you eat, to the water you drink, to the medicines you rely on, Eurofins works with the biggest companies in the world to ensure the products they supply are safe, their ingredients are authentic and labelling is accurate. Eurofins believes it is a global leader in food, environmental, pharmaceutical and cosmetics products testing and in agroscience CRO services. It is also one of the global independent market leaders in certain testing and laboratory services for genomics, discovery pharmacology, forensics, CDMO, advanced material sciences and in the support of clinical studies.
In over just 30 years, Eurofins has grown from one laboratory in Nantes, France to over 47,000 staff across a network of more than 900 independent companies in over 50 countries and operating more than 800 laboratories. Eurofins offers a portfolio of over 200,000 analytical methods to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability and purity of biological substances and products, as well as providing innovative clinical diagnostic testing services, as one of the leading global emerging players in specialised clinical diagnostics testing.
In 2019, Eurofins generated total revenues of EUR € 4.56 billion, and has been among the best performing stocks in Europe over the past 20 years.
Job Description
- Executes plan/schedule developed independently or by supervisor.
- Able to work in manufacturing or analytical testing
- Completes specified activities aligned with individual goals. Proactive to address work issues at the individual level. Understands personal role in job performance metrics per job plan. Regular attendance and punctuality. Independently seek out work.
- Develop solutions for technical problems. Assists in the implementation of new technologies or approaches. Expand technical expertise into multiple areas. Support and drive LEAN initiatives.
- Focus is on meeting needs of Sponsors, in the context of outputs to the next stage of workflow, and customer expectations. Provide consultation for clients when needed.
- Understands extra effort sometimes required to meet group deadlines. Commitment to occasional overtime as manufacturing processes requires.
- Communicate effectively, both orally and in writing. Demonstrate technical writing skills. Informs supervisor and interacts with peers in a clear, timely and professional manner.
- Takes ownership to promptly report errors, deviations, OOS or other unusual occurrences during manufacturing to supervisor.
- Guide and mentor junior staff to successfully complete projects and grow technical knowledge
- Provide coverage for management when needed
- Demonstrate leadership qualities including:
- Effective in communication
- Display of confidence
- Demonstrate motivation and take initiative
- Follow through on assignments
- Identify speaking or publishing opportunities and drive to publication or presentation.
- Complies with Health, Safety & Environmental responsibilities. Conducts all activities in a safe and efficient manner.
Qualifications
The ideal candidate would possess:
- Executes manufacturing procedures of moderate complexity with minimal errors.
- Proficient in at least two core techniques (e.g.; lyophilization, formulation, rheology, formulation, DSC, etc.).
- Executes manufacturing and filling operations with minimal errors.
- Good dexterity
- Ability to run testing such as HPLC, KF, etc.
- Positive attitude; willingness to learn
- Solution Driven
- Good work habits (organized efficient, accurate, careful, safety conscious, punctuality, and etc.)
- Attention to detail
- Good oral and written communication
- Understanding of instrumentation
- Client service focused
Basic Minimum Qualifications:
Doctorate’s degree, Master’s degree, or Bachelor’s degree in chemistry, biochemistry, biology or closely related physical science from a four-year college/university or equivalent education and training:
- Ph.D. or Master’s degree and >3 years related experience or Bachelor’s degree and >10 years related experience
Additional Information
Position is full-time, Monday – Friday 8:00am – 5:00pm. Candidates currently living within a commutable distance of San Diego, CA are encouraged to apply.
- Excellent full time benefits including comprehensive medical coverage, dental, and vision options
- Life and disability insurance
- 401(k) with company match
- Paid vacation and holidays
Eurofins is a M/F, Disabled, and Veteran Equal Employment Opportunity and Affirmative Action employer.
Be the first to comment