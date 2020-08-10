Associate Scientist (In Vitro Assay) – iXCells Biotechnologies – San Diego, CA

August 10, 2020 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Associate Scientist (In Vitro Assay) – iXCells Biotechnologies – San Diego, CA

(San Diego) is expanding its in vitro assay group. We are seeking a highly motivated and skilled Associate Scientist who will play a role on the fast-paced and… $27 – $33 an hour
From Indeed – Tue, 11 Aug 2020 07:16:00 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Researcher (Temporary position June – August) – Sekisui Diagnostics – San Diego, CA

June 14, 2020 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Researcher (Temporary position June – August) – Sekisui Diagnostics – San Diego, CA

Gain industrial experience and build awareness of organizational and functional processes related to product development in a an IVD biotechnology company.From Sekisui Diagnostics – Sun, 14 Jun 2020 17:38:51 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]