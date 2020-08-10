The Research Associate (Stem Cell Group) plays a role in the fast-paced and dynamic manufacture and R&D team. She/he will support the lead scientists to execute… $21 – $27 an hour
From Indeed – Tue, 11 Aug 2020 06:45:25 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Research Associate (Stem Cell) – iXCells Biotechnologies – San Diego, CA
The Research Associate (Stem Cell Group) plays a role in the fast-paced and dynamic manufacture and R&D team. She/he will support the lead scientists to execute… $21 – $27 an hour