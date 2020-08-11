Provides supervisor with interpretation of results and evaluation of data. Possess strong attention to detail and organizational skills.
From Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute – Wed, 12 Aug 2020 05:21:39 GMT – View all La Jolla, CA jobs
Senior Associate Scientist, Medicinal Chemistry – Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute – La Jolla, CA
Provides supervisor with interpretation of results and evaluation of data. Possess strong attention to detail and organizational skills.