10+ years of experience in design of clinical trials of which at least 5 years in the pharmaceutical industry. Properly select, manage and evaluate vendors. $200,000 – $230,000 a year
From Indeed – Wed, 12 Aug 2020 00:30:00 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
VP of Biometrics – Small Pharma – Build your own team! – Thor Life Sciences – San Diego, CA
10+ years of experience in design of clinical trials of which at least 5 years in the pharmaceutical industry. Properly select, manage and evaluate vendors. $200,000 – $230,000 a year