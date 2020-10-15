Project Managers and Senior Scientists for Lateral Flow Assay Development and Commercialization – nanoComposix – San Diego, CA

October 15, 2020 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Project Managers and Senior Scientists for Lateral Flow Assay Development and Commercialization – nanoComposix – San Diego, CA

Benefits include medical and dental insurance, paid vacation and personal days, retirement plan with company-match, and an annual bonus program with opportunity…
From nanoComposix – Fri, 16 Oct 2020 05:32:04 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Advertise With Us