Associate Scientist | Eurofins Discovery

Company Description
Eurofins Scientific is an international life sciences company, providing a unique range of analytical testing services to clients across multiple industries, to make life and our environment safer, healthier and more sustainable. From the food you eat, to the water you drink, to the medicines you rely on, Eurofins works with the biggest companies in the world to ensure the products they supply are safe, their ingredients are authentic and labelling is accurate. Eurofins believes it is a global leader in food, environmental, pharmaceutical and cosmetics products testing and in agroscience CRO services. It is also one of the global independent market leaders in certain testing and laboratory services for genomics, discovery pharmacology, forensics, CDMO, advanced material sciences and in the support of clinical studies.
In over just 30 years, Eurofins has grown from one laboratory in Nantes, France to over 47,000 staff across a network of more than 900 independent companies in over 50 countries and operating more than 800 laboratories. Eurofins offers a portfolio of over 200,000 analytical methods to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability and purity of biological substances and products, as well as providing innovative clinical diagnostic testing services, as one of the leading global emerging players in specialised clinical diagnostics testing.
In 2019, Eurofins generated total revenues of EUR € 4.56 billion, and has been among the best performing stocks in Europe over the past 20 years.
Job Description
- Reagent preparation (stock solutions, media, etc.)
- Label and stock consumables for daily experiments
- Perform general laboratory maintenance tasks
- Assist in experiment set up
- Data entry in ERP/order-management systems
- Support performing high-throughput screens as needed
- Regular attendance and punctuality
- Performs other duties as assigned
- Provides cross-functional support to other departments as required
- Adheres to site employee health and safety (EHS) requirements
Qualifications
The Ideal Candidate would possess:
- Basic knowledge or experience with laboratory equipment.
- Motivated individual with experience working in fast-paced environments.
- Willingness to take initiative in support of HTS team.
- Exceptional attention to detail and ability to follow SOPs.
- Reliable and organized.
- Team-orientated individual with strong communication skills.
Basic Minimum Qualifications:
- Bachelor’s Degree
- Data entry experience
- Lab experience
- Authorization to work in the United States indefinitely without restriction or sponsorship
Additional Information
Position is full-time, Monday – Friday 8:00am – 5:00pm. Candidates currently living within a commutable distance of San Diego, CA are encouraged to apply.
- Excellent full time benefits including comprehensive medical coverage, dental, and vision options
- Life and disability insurance
- 401(k) with company match
- Paid vacation and holidays
Eurofins is a M/F, Disabled, and Veteran Equal Employment Opportunity and Affirmative Action employer.
