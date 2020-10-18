Director, Head of Integrated Drug Discovery | Eurofins Discovery

- San Diego, CA, USA
- Full-time
Company Description
Eurofins Scientific is an international life sciences company, providing a unique range of analytical testing services to clients across multiple industries, to make life and our environment safer, healthier and more sustainable. From the food you eat, to the water you drink, to the medicines you rely on, Eurofins works with the biggest companies in the world to ensure the products they supply are safe, their ingredients are authentic and labelling is accurate. Eurofins believes it is a global leader in food, environmental, pharmaceutical and cosmetics products testing and in agroscience CRO services. It is also one of the global independent market leaders in certain testing and laboratory services for genomics, discovery pharmacology, forensics, CDMO, advanced material sciences and in the support of clinical studies.
In over just 30 years, Eurofins has grown from one laboratory in Nantes, France to over 47,000 staff across a network of more than 900 independent companies in over 50 countries and operating more than 800 laboratories. Eurofins offers a portfolio of over 200,000 analytical methods to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability and purity of biological substances and products, as well as providing innovative clinical diagnostic testing services, as one of the leading global emerging players in specialised clinical diagnostics testing.
In 2019, Eurofins generated total revenues of EUR € 4.56 billion, and has been among the best performing stocks in Europe over the past 20 years.
Job Description
- Development of revenue and management of Integrated Drug Discovery and chemistry projects for the Eurofins Discovery division in N. America and Asia Pacific
- Responsible for identifying and securing projects with the Eurofins Discovery Project Leaders and local Business Development
- Achieve/exceed assigned DiscoveryOne Business Unit revenue targets
- Develop strategies and programs for Discovery to IND across Eurofins Discovery and CDMO groups
- Actively obtaining customer feedback and translating it into solutions, improvements and new requirements to develop and extend DiscoveryOne services together with sales and marketing
- Work with Business Development organization to identify, qualify, and close opportunities, including the design of an appropriate scope of work
- Primary liaison across commercial and global scientific operations by managing cross-site integrated drug discovery or chemistry efforts
- Subject Matter Expert (SME) on operational capabilities and capacity for designing and managing integrated drug discovery, medicinal chemistry, or synthetic chemistry projects
- Work with teams globally to design and deliver proposals that utilize both Fee For Service and Full Time Equivalent pricing models
- Work with Eurofins commercial organization and Business Development to understand customer trends and develop appropriate strategies to secure business
- Performs other duties as required and assigned
- Demonstrates and promotes the company vision
- Regular attendance and punctuality
- Conducts all activities in a safe and efficient manner
- Adjusts work hours as needed to meet client deadlines
- Adheres to site employee health and safety (EHS) requirements
Qualifications
The ideal candidate would possess:
- Ability to present using original or innovative techniques or style
- Ability to make effective and persuasive speeches and presentations on controversial or complex topics to public groups and/or individual decision makers
- Ability to apply principle s of logical or scientific thinking to a wide range of intellectual and practical problems
- Ability to deal with nonverbal symbolism (formulas, scientific equations, graphs, etc.) in its most difficult phases
- Ability to deal with a variety of abstract and concrete variables
- Ability to positively interface with a client, regulatory and internal company base
Basic Minimum Qualifications:
- Degree in medicinal chemistry or equivalent; or more than 10 years related experience and/or training; or equivalent combination of education and experience
- Experience in liaising across functional areas and managing cross-site efforts including those of external collaborators and CROs
- Proven track record of identifying and managing Integrated Drug Discovery and chemistry projects in coordination with Project Leaders
- Good understanding of the drug discovery and development process and proficient in working with Operations to devise appropriate work packages tailored for individual customers.
- Experience in identifying and developing business for integrated drug discovery in North America and APAC territories.
- Authorization to work in the United States indefinitely without restriction or sponsorship
Additional Information
Position is full-time, Monday – Friday 8:00am – 5:00pm. Candidates currently living within a commutable distance of San Diego, CA are encouraged to apply.
- Excellent full time benefits including comprehensive medical coverage, dental, and vision options
- Life and disability insurance
- 401(k) with company match
- Paid vacation and holidays
Eurofins is a M/F, Disabled, and Veteran Equal Employment Opportunity and Affirmative Action employer.
Be the first to comment