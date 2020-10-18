Technical Sales Specialist, Western | Eurofins Discovery

- San Diego, CA, USA
- Full-time
Company Description
Eurofins Scientific is an international life sciences company, providing a unique range of analytical testing services to clients across multiple industries, to make life and our environment safer, healthier and more sustainable. From the food you eat, to the water you drink, to the medicines you rely on, Eurofins works with the biggest companies in the world to ensure the products they supply are safe, their ingredients are authentic and labelling is accurate. Eurofins believes it is a global leader in food, environmental, pharmaceutical and cosmetics products testing and in agroscience CRO services. It is also one of the global independent market leaders in certain testing and laboratory services for genomics, discovery pharmacology, forensics, CDMO, advanced material sciences and in the support of clinical studies.
In over just 30 years, Eurofins has grown from one laboratory in Nantes, France to over 47,000 staff across a network of more than 900 independent companies in over 50 countries and operating more than 800 laboratories. Eurofins offers a portfolio of over 200,000 analytical methods to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability and purity of biological substances and products, as well as providing innovative clinical diagnostic testing services, as one of the leading global emerging players in specialised clinical diagnostics testing.
In 2019, Eurofins generated total revenues of EUR € 4.56 billion, and has been among the best performing stocks in Europe over the past 20 years.
Job Description
- Responsible for sales of Eurofins Discovery products and services
- Achieve/exceed sales targets for the assigned geographic territory
- Triage technical inquiries and provide technical support
- Provide technical training to the Technical Sales Specialist Team
- Be an expert technical resource for the Sales Team across the entire Eurofins Discovery portfolio
- Work with operations to gather technical information to provide to internal teams and external clients
- Identify, triage, qualify, and close sales leads using multiple modes of selling including social selling and the use of social media
- Directly manage small, transactional-based accounts
- Coordinate internal and external strategic meetings and participate in presentations
- Serve as single point of contact for clients with large multi-site projects
- Plan and execute field campaigns with specific business objectives
- Maintain comprehensive and accurate records in the CRM
- Maintain an accurate sales forecast and update account maps
- Perform gap analysis in transactional accounts
- Have an awareness of large service contracts and their expiration date in order to help facilitate renewals
- Submit legal contract documents for review
- Provide weekly/monthly and other ad hoc reporting as required
- Maintain a strong understanding of the entire portfolio, a high level of technical and application competence and utilize this knowledge to drive business
- Work with Client Services to generate appropriate quotes and work plans
- Work as a team with field-based Business Development Managers to secure POs and contracts as well as provide back-up support
- Provide continuous customer related feedback to the Business Development Managers
- Provide cross-functional support to other departments as required
- Responsible for being reactive to customer requests
- Participate in trade shows, vendor shows, and related activities as deemed necessary
- Perform other duties and lead special projects as required and assigned
- Demonstrate and promote the company vision
- Complete expense reports as per policy
Qualifications
- BS in Biology or Life Sciences, with MS or PhD. preferred with demonstrated experience in interfacing with clients in a life science based company.
- Laboratory experience in drug discovery research or sales highly preferred
- Ability and desire to identify and engage new clients that might require Eurofins Services
- Authorization to work in the United States indefinitely without restriction or sponsorship
Additional Information
Position is full-time, Monday – Friday 8:00am – 5:00pm. Candidates currently living within a commutable distance of San Diego, CA are encouraged to apply.
- Excellent full time benefits including comprehensive medical coverage, dental, and vision options
- Life and disability insurance
- 401(k) with company match
- Paid vacation and holidays
Eurofins is a M/F, Disabled, and Veteran Equal Employment Opportunity and Affirmative Action employer.
