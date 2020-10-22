LIMS Quality Assurance Engineer

BIOVIA Dassault Systemes

San Diego, CA

Imagine new horizons…

BIOVIA, a Dassault Systèmes digital

solutions brand, provides global collaborative product lifecycle experiences

for organizations and industries that rely on scientific innovation for

competitiveness.

We are seeking a LIMS QA

Engineer to join our world class R&D Quality Engineering team in San Diego,

California.



You enjoy a challenge?

Here at Dassault Systèmes, we

empower people with passion to change the world. Let’s open new horizons

together with the power of 3DEXPERIENCE virtual universes!

What will your role be?

In this role, you will be responsible for supporting

our Lab Operations portfolio by designing, developing, executing, and

maintaining manual and automated cross-product business use case level functional,

integration, and performance test frameworks and test suites, in working closely with other test engineers, developers,

and product managers. Our deep

scientific software portfolio widely used in laboratories and research

facilities worldwide, and our R&D teams are aggressively moving our

products to the Cloud, so this is a great opportunity to help transform

software delivery.

Responsibilities

Design, develop, execute, and maintain manual and

automated cross-product business use case, functional, integration, and

regression test frameworks and test suites of both web and client-server laboratory

informatics applications based on business requirements.

Collaborate with Development

and QA teams to design and conduct business use case level performance

tests to ensure system reliability, capacity, and scalability across

multiple applications in multiple configurations.

Contribute to the design and implementation of test

automation frameworks and tests targeted at data persistence, API, and UI

layers, running in on-premise and cloud environments on Windows and Linux platforms REST API tests using Java RestAssured, JMeter, or

similar UI workflow and feature tests using automation

frameworks using open source technology and following design and coding

standards

Support QA convergence activities for GA, Service Pack,

and HotFix releases: Business use case testing Functional testing Integration testing PCS (performance, capacity, and scalability) testing Security (OWASP, Penetration) testing GxP Compliance user workflow testing

Track all assigned work and deliverables on a daily

basis using Jira, SpiraTeam, and associated tools

Ensure requirements traceability, test coverage, and

exit criteria are satisfied before closing testing related tasks.

Participate in Go/No Go decisions; providing

information on open test areas, known issues, and other release risks

Demonstrate strong problem-solving and analytical

skills working with global teams on complex software with varied

configurations and integrations.

Represent a strong vision for quality for the product

teams, driving practices that continuously improve product quality and

customer value.

Your Key Success Factors?

Bachelor’s (or Master’s) Degree in Computer Science or

Bachelor’s (or Master’s) degree in scientific fields including chemistry,

biology, biochemistry, or related fields.

Candidates with work experience in the scientific

laboratory validation space and with degrees in Chemistry or Biology are

strongly preferred.

· Prior

experience with commercial or academic laboratory informatics software

solutions including Lab Management, Procedure Execution, Materials Management,

and Electronic Lab Notebooks is strongly desired.

· RDMBS experience including Oracle and Microsoft SQL.

2-3 years’ experience creating automated test solutions

for complex, distributed enterprise software preferred.

Experience programming in Java or C# and leveraging

open source tools (examples: Selenium, TestNG, Java RestAssured, Geb,

Groovy, Jenkins, Ansible, PostMan) for validating REST APIs with JSON and

web interfaces preferred.

Experience with software debugging tools.

Strong written and verbal communication, presentation,

problem-solving, and analytical skills

Conversant in software development and testing methodologies. Practical experience in software teams

employing continuous integration, continuous testing, and continuous

delivery.

If interested please send resume to shital.shah@3ds.com

OR

please apply to the position directly at :

https://careers.3ds.com/jobs/biovia-lims-qa-engineer-516591