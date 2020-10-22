LIMS Quality Assurance Engineer

BIOVIA Dassault Systemes
San Diego, CA
Imagine new horizons…
BIOVIA, a Dassault Systèmes digital
solutions brand, provides global collaborative product lifecycle experiences
for organizations and industries that rely on scientific innovation for
competitiveness.
We are seeking a LIMS QA
Engineer to join our world class R&D Quality Engineering team in San Diego,
California.
You enjoy a challenge?
Here at Dassault Systèmes, we
empower people with passion to change the world. Let’s open new horizons
together with the power of 3DEXPERIENCE virtual universes!
What will your role be?
- In this role, you will be responsible for supporting
our Lab Operations portfolio by designing, developing, executing, and
maintaining manual and automated cross-product business use case level functional,
integration, and performance test frameworks and test suites, in working closely with other test engineers, developers,
and product managers. Our deep
scientific software portfolio widely used in laboratories and research
facilities worldwide, and our R&D teams are aggressively moving our
products to the Cloud, so this is a great opportunity to help transform
software delivery.
Responsibilities
- Design, develop, execute, and maintain manual and
automated cross-product business use case, functional, integration, and
regression test frameworks and test suites of both web and client-server laboratory
informatics applications based on business requirements.
- Collaborate with Development
and QA teams to design and conduct business use case level performance
tests to ensure system reliability, capacity, and scalability across
multiple applications in multiple configurations.
- Contribute to the design and implementation of test
automation frameworks and tests targeted at data persistence, API, and UI
layers, running in on-premise and cloud environments on Windows and Linux platforms
- REST API tests using Java RestAssured, JMeter, or
similar
- UI workflow and feature tests using automation
frameworks using open source technology and following design and coding
standards
- REST API tests using Java RestAssured, JMeter, or
- Support QA convergence activities for GA, Service Pack,
and HotFix releases:
- Business use case testing
- Functional testing
- Integration testing
- PCS (performance, capacity, and scalability) testing
- Security (OWASP, Penetration) testing
- GxP Compliance user workflow testing
- Track all assigned work and deliverables on a daily
basis using Jira, SpiraTeam, and associated tools
- Ensure requirements traceability, test coverage, and
exit criteria are satisfied before closing testing related tasks.
- Participate in Go/No Go decisions; providing
information on open test areas, known issues, and other release risks
- Demonstrate strong problem-solving and analytical
skills working with global teams on complex software with varied
configurations and integrations.
- Represent a strong vision for quality for the product
teams, driving practices that continuously improve product quality and
customer value.
Your Key Success Factors?
- Bachelor’s (or Master’s) Degree in Computer Science or
Bachelor’s (or Master’s) degree in scientific fields including chemistry,
biology, biochemistry, or related fields.
- Candidates with work experience in the scientific
laboratory validation space and with degrees in Chemistry or Biology are
strongly preferred.
· Prior
experience with commercial or academic laboratory informatics software
solutions including Lab Management, Procedure Execution, Materials Management,
and Electronic Lab Notebooks is strongly desired.
· RDMBS experience including Oracle and Microsoft SQL.
- 2-3 years’ experience creating automated test solutions
for complex, distributed enterprise software preferred.
- Experience programming in Java or C# and leveraging
open source tools (examples: Selenium, TestNG, Java RestAssured, Geb,
Groovy, Jenkins, Ansible, PostMan) for validating REST APIs with JSON and
web interfaces preferred.
- Experience with software debugging tools.
- Strong written and verbal communication, presentation,
problem-solving, and analytical skills
- Conversant in software development and testing methodologies. Practical experience in software teams
employing continuous integration, continuous testing, and continuous
delivery.
If interested please send resume to shital.shah@3ds.com
OR
please apply to the position directly at :