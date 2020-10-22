LIMS Quality Assurance Engineer

BIOVIA Dassault Systemes

San Diego, CA

 

Imagine new horizons…

BIOVIA, a Dassault Systèmes digital
solutions brand, provides global collaborative product lifecycle experiences
for organizations and industries that rely on scientific innovation for
competitiveness.  

 We are seeking a LIMS QA
Engineer to join our world class R&D Quality Engineering team in San Diego,
California.
 

You enjoy a challenge?

Here at Dassault Systèmes, we
empower people with passion to change the world. Let’s open new horizons
together with the power of 3DEXPERIENCE virtual universes!

 

What will your role be?

 

  • In this role, you will be responsible for supporting
    our Lab Operations portfolio by designing, developing, executing, and
    maintaining     manual and automated cross-product business use case level functional,
    integration, and performance test frameworks and test suites, in     working closely with other test engineers, developers,
    and product managers.  Our deep
    scientific software portfolio widely used in laboratories and research
    facilities worldwide, and our R&D teams are aggressively moving our
    products to the Cloud, so this is a great opportunity to help transform
    software delivery.

 Responsibilities

  • Design, develop, execute, and maintain manual and
    automated cross-product business use case, functional, integration, and
    regression test frameworks and test suites of both web and client-server laboratory
    informatics applications based on business requirements.
  • Collaborate with Development
    and QA teams to design and conduct business use case level performance
    tests to ensure system reliability, capacity, and scalability across
    multiple applications in multiple configurations.
  • Contribute to the design and implementation of test
    automation frameworks and tests targeted at data persistence, API, and UI
    layers, running in on-premise and cloud environments on Windows and Linux platforms

    • REST API tests using Java RestAssured, JMeter, or
      similar
    • UI workflow and feature tests using automation
      frameworks using open source technology and following design and coding
      standards
  • Support QA convergence activities for GA, Service Pack,
    and HotFix releases:

    • Business use case testing
    • Functional testing
    • Integration testing
    • PCS (performance, capacity, and scalability) testing
    • Security (OWASP, Penetration) testing
    • GxP Compliance user workflow testing
  • Track all assigned work and deliverables on a daily
    basis using Jira, SpiraTeam, and associated tools  
  • Ensure requirements traceability, test coverage, and
    exit criteria are satisfied before closing testing related tasks. 
  • Participate in Go/No Go decisions; providing
    information on open test areas, known issues, and other release risks
  • Demonstrate strong problem-solving and analytical
    skills working with global teams on complex software with varied
    configurations and integrations.  
  • Represent a strong vision for quality for the product
    teams, driving practices that continuously improve product quality and
    customer value.

Your Key Success Factors?

  • Bachelor’s (or Master’s) Degree in Computer Science or
    Bachelor’s (or Master’s) degree in scientific fields including chemistry,
    biology, biochemistry, or related fields.
  • Candidates with work experience in the scientific
    laboratory validation space and with degrees in Chemistry or Biology are
    strongly preferred.

·       Prior
experience with commercial or academic laboratory informatics software
solutions including Lab Management, Procedure Execution, Materials Management,
and Electronic Lab Notebooks is strongly desired.

·       RDMBS experience including Oracle and Microsoft SQL.

  • 2-3 years’ experience creating automated test solutions
    for complex, distributed enterprise software preferred.
  • Experience programming in Java or C# and leveraging
    open source tools (examples: Selenium, TestNG, Java RestAssured, Geb,
    Groovy, Jenkins, Ansible, PostMan) for validating REST APIs with JSON and
    web interfaces preferred.
  • Experience with software debugging tools.
  • Strong written and verbal communication, presentation,
    problem-solving, and analytical skills
  • Conversant in software development and testing methodologies.  Practical experience in software teams
    employing continuous integration, continuous testing, and continuous
    delivery.  

If interested please send resume to shital.shah@3ds.com 

OR 

please apply to the position directly at :

https://careers.3ds.com/jobs/biovia-lims-qa-engineer-516591

