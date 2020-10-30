Imagine New Horizons……

Do you want to be inspired and enjoy coming to work? At Dassault Systèmes, we empower our employees and support their passion to change the world and build the future. Let’s design new horizons together with the power of 3DEXPERIENCE virtual universes!

Dassault Systemes’ BIOVIA brand is committed to enhancing and speeding innovation, improving productivity and compliance, reducing costs, and accelerating product development from research and product ideation through commercialization and manufacturing for science-driven enterprises of all industries.

What Will Your Role Be?

The Service Partner Enablement will collaborate with the Professional Service leadership team and cross-functional stakeholders in various organizations to (i) establish a Professional Service enablement program and (ii) define appropriate training and certification paths related to the implementation of BIOVIA products. You will be responsible for ensuring our channel partners and Dassault Systemes BIOVIA Service employees have the skills and training needed to successfully provide service to BIOVIA solutions. In this role you will be a mentor to Dassault Systemes BIOVIA Service employees and channel partners by providing implementation design guidance and best practices.

The Challenges Ahead:

Define the onboarding and enablement process for new partners/new Dassault Systemes BIOVIA Service employees from a PS perspective

Create the service implementation training and certification program required; Develop and package useful content, Curate tools and make internally accessible and partner friendly (such as platform, partner portal, demos, videos)

Schedule and Deliver training sessions, remote or onsite

Ensure regular updates to the program based on product release

Develop community content for partners

Act as a conduit for partner and PS Management feedback into BIOVIA to improve the partner program, the partner ecosystem, and the success of BIOVIA customers

Estimating 35% travel, including both international and domestic

Your Key Success Factors: