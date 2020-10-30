Imagine New Horizons……
Do you want to be inspired and enjoy coming to work? At Dassault Systèmes, we empower our employees and support their passion to change the world and build the future. Let’s design new horizons together with the power of 3DEXPERIENCE virtual universes!
Dassault Systemes’ BIOVIA brand is committed to enhancing and speeding innovation, improving productivity and compliance, reducing costs, and accelerating product development from research and product ideation through commercialization and manufacturing for science-driven enterprises of all industries.
What Will Your Role Be?
The Service Partner Enablement will collaborate with the Professional Service leadership team and cross-functional stakeholders in various organizations to (i) establish a Professional Service enablement program and (ii) define appropriate training and certification paths related to the implementation of BIOVIA products. You will be responsible for ensuring our channel partners and Dassault Systemes BIOVIA Service employees have the skills and training needed to successfully provide service to BIOVIA solutions. In this role you will be a mentor to Dassault Systemes BIOVIA Service employees and channel partners by providing implementation design guidance and best practices.
The Challenges Ahead:
- Define the onboarding and enablement process for new partners/new Dassault Systemes BIOVIA Service employees from a PS perspective
- Create the service implementation training and certification program required; Develop and package useful content, Curate tools and make internally accessible and partner friendly (such as platform, partner portal, demos, videos)
- Schedule and Deliver training sessions, remote or onsite
- Ensure regular updates to the program based on product release
- Develop community content for partners
- Act as a conduit for partner and PS Management feedback into BIOVIA to improve the partner program, the partner ecosystem, and the success of BIOVIA customers
- Estimating 35% travel, including both international and domestic
Your Key Success Factors:
- Minimum 3 years of experience in service delivery/program management processes
- Experience in designing and executing partner strategy and in supporting them in the achievement of business goals as a Partner; or previous experience leading technical training for employees or customers for a Software company
- A working knowledge of channel, SI, partner ecosystems a strong plus
- Excellent public speaker and communicator (Customer and Executive interface)
- Strong project management and organizational skills required, with the ability to operate effectively with multiple priorities
- Outstanding writing and editing skills with ability to write for different audiences/cultures, using different formats and channels
- Ability to build strong relationships with cross-functional teams and stakeholders and across partner organizations
- Possesses product/technology/industry knowledge as well as a broad understanding of complex customer environments
- Life sciences background is not required but useful
- Bachelor’s degree or higher, in scientific degree, such as in biology, chemistry, or data science
Compensation & Benefits
Dassault Systèmes offers an excellent salary with potential for bonus, commensurate with experience that is above average in the local community. Benefits include a choice of plans providing comprehensive coverage for medical, dental, vision care for employee & dependents as well as employee life, short & long term disability, tuition reimbursement, immediate 401K enrollment, 401K match, 3 weeks’ vacation and 8 paid holidays plus 4 floating holidays.
Equal opportunity
In order to provide equal employment and advancement opportunities to all individuals, employment decisions at 3DS are based on merit, qualifications and abilities. 3DS is committed to a policy of non-discrimination and equal opportunity for all employees and qualified applicants without regard to race, color, religion, gender, sex (including pregnancy, childbirth or medical or common conditions related to pregnancy or childbirth), sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, marital status, familial status, national origin, ancestry, age (40 and above), disability, veteran status, military service, application for military service, genetic information, receipt of free medical care, or any other characteristic protected under applicable law. 3DS will make reasonable accommodations for qualified individuals with known disabilities, in accordance with applicable law.
Be the first to comment