Train, manage, and develop junior scientists to design, analyze, and execute cellular and biochemical studies. We succeed as a team, and we grow as a team.
From Vividion Therapeutics – Wed, 04 Nov 2020 23:52:04 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Senior Scientist / Principal Scientist, Molecular and Cellular Biology – Vividion Therapeutics – San Diego, CA
Train, manage, and develop junior scientists to design, analyze, and execute cellular and biochemical studies. We succeed as a team, and we grow as a team.