The Peters Lab at the La Jolla Institute for Immunology (LJI) is looking for a Bioinformatics Research Technician to join our ongoing efforts in profiling…
From La Jolla Institute for Immunology – Thu, 12 Nov 2020 21:56:46 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Research Technician I/II – Bioinformatics (Peters Lab) – La Jolla Institute for Immunology – San Diego, CA
The Peters Lab at the La Jolla Institute for Immunology (LJI) is looking for a Bioinformatics Research Technician to join our ongoing efforts in profiling…