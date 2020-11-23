Scientist I / Scientists II, Neuroscience, Gene Therapy | Astellas

Developing innovative therapies is one of the most challenging, most essential and personally rewarding fields in science. This is the most exciting time to be a part of Astellas, a company with a uniquely collaborative and patient-focused culture.

Astellas is announcing a Scientist I, Neuroscientist opportunity at their Astellas Research Institute of America (ARIA) site in La Jolla, CA.

Purpose:

The primary purpose of the Scientist is to develop innovative therapeutic strategies for patients suffering from neurological illness. Primary objectives include supporting ongoing preclinical programs and developing new programs to maintain a rich early discovery pipeline.

Essential Job Responsibilities:

Creates new programs related to peripheral and central nervous system including target discovery and validation using tools of molecular cell biology, neurophysiology, and gene therapy.

Develops and executes objectives through independent research, team projects, or managing outsourced research activities to maximize efficiency

Independently designs and executes study, interprets data, and makes recommendation on next steps

Prepares and communicates presentations of scientific strategy related to programs, data and interpretation to audiences at different levels of knowledge and expertise

Maintains expert knowledge of state-of-the-art principles/theories related to gene therapy

Performs other duties as assigned or special projects as needed

Qualifications:

Required

A Ph.D. in neuroscience or a related discipline with 0-3+ years of relevant post-graduate experience, or a MS with 6+ years, or a BS with 8+ years of highly relevant experience

Strong publication record supporting expertise in neuroscience

Hands-on experience with successful initiation and completion of projects related to cellular, molecular, or systems neuroscience. Clear examples of individual achievement and team achievement.

Ability to rapidly execute key experiments necessary for project progression.

Strong organizational, time management, and problem-solving skills with attention to detail

Ability to work independently and ability to effectively collaborate with other teams

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

Excellent work planning, organization, record keeping and attention to detail

Preferred

Experience in biotech or pharma research environment focused on circuit-based and gene therapy approach

Experience in handling patient samples, performing primary rodent neural cell culture, immunocytochemistry, immunohistochemistry, confocal microscopy, phenotypic screening, cell-based assay development, quantitative image analysis, multi-electrode array recording, systems-level analysis, neurophysiological recordings (Ca imaging, EEG/ERP)

