Excellent communication, attention to detail, and time management/organizational skills. Strong hands-on experience in aseptic processing in ISO 5 BSC and ISO 7…
From Fate Therapeutics – Wed, 02 Dec 2020 14:50:29 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Associate Scientist / Senior Research Associate, cGMP Cell Line Development – 2 Positions – Fate Therapeutics – San Diego, CA
Excellent communication, attention to detail, and time management/organizational skills. Strong hands-on experience in aseptic processing in ISO 5 BSC and ISO 7…