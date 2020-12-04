Under general supervision, the incumbent will be responsible for undertaking research projects in collaboration with the Principal Investigator (PI) making… $58,463 – $62,035 a year
From UC San Diego – Sat, 05 Dec 2020 00:53:36 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Staff Research Associate III – UC San Diego – San Diego, CA
Under general supervision, the incumbent will be responsible for undertaking research projects in collaboration with the Principal Investigator (PI) making… $58,463 – $62,035 a year