JOB TITLE: Scientist – Analytical Methods Development

LOCATION: San Diego, CA

FULL TIME POSITION

SUMMARY:

This position will be responsible for leading efforts for

development, validation, and transfer of analytical methods for raw materials

and subassemblies for lateral flow molecular based technologies. The candidate

will work with the senior level scientists to perform troubleshooting, failure

investigations, method, and specification development. This role reports

to the Chief Scientific Officer and is a key member of the Research and

Development team.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

The incumbent may be asked to perform other function-related

activities in addition to the below mentioned responsibilities as reasonably

required by business needs.

Independently develop, troubleshoot, and optimize test

methods

Provide technical leadership and training to junior

development associates and QC analysts

validations

Lead analytical method development and transfer activities

Responsible for analytical R&D transfer documents for

test methods and subcomponents

including non-conformances, CAPAs, and complaints

Author and present technical updates to supervisor and

leadership team

SOPs

KNOWLEDGE AND SKILL:

Understand cGMP/GLP, USP, FDA and ICH guidelines

Strong independence and ability to multitasking skills

Technical writing and presentation skills

Scientific troubleshooting skills and judgement

Skilled at juggling multiple priorities

Problem-Solving skills

Biostatistics experience

Working knowledge of analytical techniques and

instrumentation

Oral Communication skills

EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE REQUIRED:

BS/ScB (minimum) in Molecular Biology or Biochemistry MS

or PhD preferred 3-5 years of experience in methods development and design

transfer in IVD industry required Hands-on PCR experiment design and execution

Product and/or method development experience

Biosafety Level II experience

Diagnostic assay development experience (molecular):

multi-plex and/or microarray

Lateral flow technology big plus

Chemistry knowledge; thin films, olgios, primer design, and probe

design

PHYSICAL DEMANDS:

Ability to work long hours and execute under pressure with

short turnaround times

short turnaround times Ability to speak, write, and use all office equipment

including scanner and printer, phone, computer, etc.

Ability to lift up to 25 lbs

TO APPLY EMAIL YOUR RESUME TO talent@mesabiotech.com