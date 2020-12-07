JOB TITLE: Scientist – Analytical Methods Development
LOCATION: San Diego, CA
FULL TIME POSITION
SUMMARY:
This position will be responsible for leading efforts for
development, validation, and transfer of analytical methods for raw materials
and subassemblies for lateral flow molecular based technologies. The candidate
will work with the senior level scientists to perform troubleshooting, failure
investigations, method, and specification development. This role reports
to the Chief Scientific Officer and is a key member of the Research and
Development team.
RESPONSIBILITIES:
The incumbent may be asked to perform other function-related
activities in addition to the below mentioned responsibilities as reasonably
required by business needs.
- Independently develop, troubleshoot, and optimize test
methods
- Independently troubleshoot and quantify analytical equipment
- Provide technical leadership and training to junior
development associates and QC analysts
- Lead & design method/equipment development and
validations
- Lead analytical QC specification development
- Lead analytical method development and transfer activities
- Responsible for analytical R&D transfer documents for
test methods and subcomponents
- Lead, design, and document QC quality investigations
including non-conformances, CAPAs, and complaints
- Independently author quality and technical documents
- Author and present technical updates to supervisor and
leadership team
- Author product testing documentation and analytical method
SOPs
KNOWLEDGE AND SKILL:
- Understand cGMP/GLP, USP, FDA and ICH guidelines
- Strong independence and ability to multitasking skills
- Technical writing and presentation skills
- Scientific troubleshooting skills and judgement
- Skilled at juggling multiple priorities
- Problem-Solving skills
- Biostatistics experience
- Working knowledge of analytical techniques and
instrumentation
- Interpersonal skills
- Oral Communication skills
EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE REQUIRED:
- BS/ScB (minimum) in Molecular Biology or Biochemistry MS
or PhD preferred
- 3-5 years of experience in methods development and design
transfer in IVD industry required
- Hands-on PCR experiment design and execution
- Product and/or method development experience
- Biosafety Level II experience
- Diagnostic assay development experience (molecular):
multi-plex and/or microarray
- Microfluidics experience a plus
- Lateral flow technology big plus
- Chemistry knowledge; thin films, olgios, primer design, and probe
design
PHYSICAL DEMANDS:
- Ability to work long hours and execute under pressure with
short turnaround times
- Ability to speak, write, and use all office equipment
including scanner and printer, phone, computer, etc.
- Available nights, weekends, and holidays when needed
- Ability to lift up to 25 lbs