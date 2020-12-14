Head of Process and Analytical Development – Gene Therapy

Client Summary: We are a stealth mode preclinical stage biotechnology company based in San Diego, California. We are focused on developing the next generation of recombinant AAV-based gene therapies to treat genetically defined neuromuscular diseases. With novel AAV capsids and transgenes, we are addressing key limitations of current gene therapies to improve their efficacy and safety.

We are a privately held start-up company with experienced leadership, a world-class scientific advisory team, and with strong and supportive investment partners. We want to hire bright, creative, and entrepreneurial scientists who are committed to helping patients, doing the right thing and building a high performing team.

Position Summary: Head of Process and Analytical Development will be responsible for development and characterization of preclinical and clinical-scale manufacturing processes for our AAV-based gene therapies. This involves building an internal process and analytical development group to support state-of-the-art process optimization, formulation development, analytical development and technology transfer to enable scalable and robust manufacturing processes in collaboration with CDMOs/CROs to provide GMP drug product for clinical development. The candidate will also be expected to identify, develop and implement novel technologies and approaches to enable more cost effective and scalable manufacturing. The successful candidate will also contribute to the preparation of quality sections of INDs and other regulatory documents. As an early stage startup this position will require flexibility, creativity and a can-do attitude to enable efficient execution of company objectives. The level of the position will be commensurate with experience.

Key responsibilities:

Lead strategy development, planning and timely execution of all process and analytical development functions for gene therapy programs from preclinical research to clinical development through to commercial launch

Build a team to develop, implement, and support optimized AAV production processes and control methods to deliver stage appropriate production of preclinical research material through to clinical GMP material.

Direct the design, development, scale-up, and technology transfer of gene therapy manufacturing from early stage feasibility through to GMP manufacturing in collaboration with CDMOs.

Provide consolidated recommendations to Project Teams and execute the appropriate actions within CMC to achieve project goals within specified timelines and budgets.

Ensure alignment of CMC deliverables with discovery research, clinical development, business and regulatory strategies.

Responsible for planning, reviewing and approving analytical method qualifications and validation at all CMOs and CROs.

Alert decision makers and stakeholders to risks that can impact critical program timelines. In case of scientific/technical issues, coordinate corrective measures across functions in cooperation with functions as needed.

S/he will be highly communicative and function at a high level in a matrixed management environment.

Stay current with emerging regulatory guidance on gene therapies, participate in scientific conferences and represent the company to the broader external scientific community.

Desired Requirements

PhD with minimum of 6+ years of relevant experience, or Bachelor’s or master’s degree in biotechnology, pharmaceutical engineering or natural sciences or related discipline with a minimum of 12 years of relevant experience

Experience and demonstrated excellence in AAV gene therapy process and analytical development

CMC regulatory experience in support of IND filings and quality documents

Experience in building and leading teams, and managing timelines and budgets

Expertise in project management and outsourcing manufacturing with CDMOs

Demonstrated strong leadership experience and excellent communication skills

Ability to work in a matrix organization in collaboration with discovery research, nonclinical development, operations, clinical development and with consultants and external service providers

