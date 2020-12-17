Senior Research Associate – Preclinical Research & Cancer Biology

Overview: An early-stage biotechnology company in stealth mode, developing first-in-class biologics for the treatment of cancer, is looking for passionate individuals with the desire to create scientific breakthroughs and build on our innovative and collaborative culture.

The Senior Research Associate will conduct hands-on experiments in the in vivo efficacy, pharmacodynamics, and pharmacokinetics with a wide variety of cellular biology, molecular biology, and biochemistry approaches. This position requires the ability to complete scientific and technical tasks independently on aggressive timelines, to troubleshoot technical issues, and to work as part of a team on multiple projects with changing priorities. Attention to detail, exceptional oral and written communication, and strong computer and instrumentation skills are required. Exact title and responsibilities will be commensurate with experience.

Responsibilities:

Coordinate with Scientific teams to achieve company objectives, specifically through the execution of experimental designs with limited supervision.

independently conduct novel investigations into biochemical pathways as they apply to drug development

Perform sample preparation and analysis with ex vivo tissues for assays (histology, protein, RNA, and DNA analysis).

Contribute to the adaptation of existing assays and development of novel assays that comply with standards required of preclinical in vivo studies.

Troubleshoot technical problems and perform ordinary/extraordinary equipment maintenance.

Assist with operational management of the laboratory including procurement as well as interface with collaborators and external research teams

Record and maintain accurate research documentation and perform initial analyses to identify non-conforming data points and/or interpret outcomes.

Prepare, process, and retain documentation required to maintain DEA-controlled substances license.

Coordinate with contract research organizations and collaborators in the execution of critical procedures.

Assist in collecting and organizing study documentation from multiple researchers, such as notes, observations, and data, and enter them into a central database.

Prepare written summaries of data for peer review, and clearly communicate data at scientific presentations in departmental meetings.

Proactively support lab function by ordering and maintaining reagents and supplies.

Maintain organized data and records.

Perform other duties as assigned, including maintenance and transfection of mammalian cell lines.

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in cellular biology, molecular biology, biochemistry, or a related field.

3-5 years of relevant laboratory experience in an academic or industrial setting; at least 1 year of experience performing in vivo experiments following IACUC protocols.

Experience with animal tissue and blood samples for DNA, RNA, and protein isolation.

Experience in histology and immunodetection methods in cells and tissues.

Experience and comfort working with BSL-2 agents using appropriate procedures.

Extensive experience with aseptic/sterile technique, specifically for microbiology and mammalian cell culture.

Strong computer skills, including MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and data analysis software.

Additional information:

We are looking for passionate individuals with the desire to create scientific breakthroughs and build on our innovative and collaborative culture. We value people first and offer the benefits of large pharma companies. Our employees and their dependents are eligible for medical, dental, vision, life and LTD insurance with a 90% – 100% company contribution. We provide a 4% automatic match to retirement savings and a generous amount of time off through our vacation, paid holiday, sick and floating time off programs. We work at the state of the art, LEED-Gold Certified, A.R.E. GradLabs space with a brand-new laboratory, training rooms, and Cafe and lounge areas. When we are free to gather again, there will be weekly community lunches and happy hours and monthly special events like ALEX Talks, guest lectures and industry events. We want our employees feeling healthy and balanced to be fully engaged at work.

Reasonable accommodation may be made to enable qualified individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions. We are an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for our employees. We are committed to providing a work environment of mutual respect where equal employment opportunities are available to all applicants and teammates without regard to any characteristic protected by law. We seek to recruit, develop and retain the most talented people with diverse backgrounds.

Please email your resume to rob@meldpartners.com or follow our jobs and apply via LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/meldpartners