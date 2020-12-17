Senior Research Associate – Protein Engineering & Drug Development

Overview: An early-stage biotechnology company in stealth mode, developing first-in-class biologics for the treatment of cancer, is looking for passionate individuals with the desire to create scientific breakthroughs and build on our innovative and collaborative culture.

The Senior Research Associate will conduct hands-on experiments in protein engineering and drug development using a wide variety of biochemistry and cellular biology approaches. This position requires the ability to complete scientific and technical tasks independently on aggressive timelines, to troubleshoot technical issues, and to work as part of a team on multiple projects with changing priorities. Attention to detail, exceptional oral and written communication, and strong computer and instrumentation skills are required. Exact title and responsibilities will be commensurate with experience.

Responsibilities:

Coordinate with multi-disciplinary scientific teams to achieve company objectives, specifically through the execution of experimental designs with limited supervision.

Perform routine biochemical and cell-based assays.

Grow, expand, and maintain primary and transformed / transgenic mammalian cells.

Conduct pilot protein expression evaluations in bacteria or mammalian cells.

Contribute to the adaptation of existing assays and development of novel assays.

Perform initial analysis of experimental data and interpret immediate outcomes.

Troubleshoot technical problems and perform ordinary/extraordinary equipment maintenance.

Coordinate with contract research organizations and collaborators in the execution of critical procedures.

Assist in collecting and organizing study documentation from multiple researchers, such as notes, observations, and data, and enter them into a central database.

Prepare written summaries of data for peer review, and clearly communicate data at scientific presentations in departmental meetings.

Proactively support lab function by ordering and maintaining reagents and supplies.

Maintain organized data and records.

Perform other duties as assigned.

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in cellular biology, molecular biology, biochemistry, or a related field.

3-5 years of relevant laboratory experience in an academic or industrial setting.

Extensive experience with aseptic/sterile technique, specifically for microbiology and mammalian cell culture.

Experience with mammalian cell culture and transfection techniques.

Experience with protein production using bacterial expression systems.

Experience and comfort working with BSL-2 agents using appropriate procedures.

Experience with protein production and purification (FPLC).

Experience with protein characterization assays (BCA, SDS-PAGE, immunoblot, enzyme kinetics assays, and ELISA) in multi-well formats (96- and 384-well).

Strong computer skills, including MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and data analysis software.

Additional information:

We are looking for passionate individuals with the desire to create scientific breakthroughs and build on our innovative and collaborative culture. We value people first and offer the benefits of large pharma companies. Our employees and their dependents are eligible for medical, dental, vision, life and LTD insurance with a 90% – 100% company contribution. We provide a 4% automatic match to retirement savings and a generous amount of time off through our vacation, paid holiday, sick and floating time off programs. We work at the state of the art, LEED-Gold Certified, A.R.E. GradLabs space with a brand-new laboratory, training rooms, and Cafe and lounge areas. When we are free to gather again, there will be weekly community lunches and happy hours and monthly special events like ALEX Talks, guest lectures and industry events. We want our employees feeling healthy and balanced to be fully engaged at work.

Reasonable accommodation may be made to enable qualified individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions. We are an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for our employees. We are committed to providing a work environment of mutual respect where equal employment opportunities are available to all applicants and teammates without regard to any characteristic protected by law. We seek to recruit, develop and retain the most talented people with diverse backgrounds.

Please email your resume to rob@meldpartners.com or follow our jobs and apply via LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/meldpartners