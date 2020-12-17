Senior Scientist – Protein Engineering & Drug Development

Overview: An early-stage biotechnology company in stealth mode, developing first-in-class biologics for the treatment of cancer, is looking for passionate individuals with the desire to create scientific breakthroughs and build on our innovative and collaborative culture.

As a Senior Scientist, the ideal candidate will have a Ph.D. in a related field of life science with 5-7 years of post-graduation laboratory experience plus management experience. Expertise in cell culture and protein expression and purification required. Attention to detail, exceptional oral and written communication, and strong computer skills are required.

Responsibilities:

Driving therapeutic innovation and directly contributing to the internal pipeline.

Executing on time-sensitive protein engineering projects, from antibody/antigen design and generation through protein purification and characterization, as an integral part of a highly collaborative team.

Designing and executing molecular assays, protein expression, protein purification, and protein engineering tasks using bacteria and mammalian cell lines.

Contributing to creative approaches that lead to optimized biologics.

Evaluating underlying mechanisms of biologics on their targets.

Independently evaluating and troubleshooting experiments in a timely manner.

Regularly present data at team meetings, to senior management, to the scientific advisory board, and drive data-driven decisions.

Diligent and timely note-keeping and work-process tracking.

Qualifications:

Ph.D. in molecular biology/biochemistry/structural biology or a related discipline, with 5-7 years of industry experience post-graduation.

Extensive experience engineering proteins with an in-depth understanding of protein structure-function relationship and protein engineering techniques.

A track record in molecular design of biologics, with a creative and proactive approach to problem solving and strong analytical skills.

A proven ability to independently design, execute, and interpret results from experiments to advance projects or programs, as evidenced by co-authored publications or sustained contributions in an academic or industrial setting and/or by the generation of intellectual property.

Technically proficient in protein engineering, including construct design, molecular biology, secreted protein expression using mammalian cell systems, protein purification (FPLC), and protein characterization (binding, in vitro activity).

Strong motivation, passion and commitment to science and engineering of novel entities, using tried-and-true as well as cutting-edge techniques.

Preferred Qualifications:

Additional or cross-training in immunology and cell biology.

Working knowledge of PK/PD relationships and in vivo assay design and execution.

Research-and-development experience in an industry setting, with a good understanding of biologics drug development.

Experience with generating antibody-drug conjugate, biotherapeutic discovery, and a working knowledge of antibody application to oncological therapies.

Experience with high throughput screening approaches.

Experience with protein display methods.

Additional information:

We are looking for passionate individuals with the desire to create scientific breakthroughs and build on our innovative and collaborative culture. We value people first and offer the benefits of large pharma companies. Our employees and their dependents are eligible for medical, dental, vision, life and LTD insurance with a 90% – 100% company contribution. We provide a 4% automatic match to retirement savings and a generous amount of time off through our vacation, paid holiday, sick and floating time off programs.

We work at the state of the art, LEED-Gold Certified, A.R.E. GradLabs space with a brand-new laboratory, training rooms, and Cafe and lounge areas. When we are free to gather again, there will be weekly community lunches and happy hours and monthly special events like ALEX Talks, guest lectures and industry events. We want our employees feeling healthy and balanced to be fully engaged at work.

Reasonable accommodation may be made to enable qualified individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions. We are an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for our employees. We are committed to providing a work environment of mutual respect where equal employment opportunities are available to all applicants and teammates without regard to any characteristic protected by law. We seek to recruit, develop and retain the most talented people with diverse backgrounds.

Please email your resume to rob@meldpartners.com or follow our jobs and apply via LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/meldpartners