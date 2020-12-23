Global Product Manager is accountable for the strategic and tactical product management responsibilities for BD Bioscience’s Research Reagent portfolio and help deliver strategic and financial objectives while optimizing customer experience. The role drives product marketing activities by defining the overall portfolio strategy and product roadmap including product lifecycle management, leading the development and execution of global product marketing plans to drive growth and profitability, and developing global marketing promotional and communication programs. In addition, this person will be defining new growth opportunities using customer insights and market analytics and collaborating closely with regional teams to execute effectively in a dynamic marketplace.
The role is accountable for marketing deliverables supporting new products and line extensions and other assigned product development projects. The candidate will serve as the Marketing leader on a new product/line extension core team in support of the Global Product Development Process (GPDS). The role routinely interfaces with cross functional team resources including: Marketing (Global and Regional), Sales, R&D, Business Development, Finance, Quality, Regulatory, and Manufacturing.
MAIN RESPONSIBILITIES
Product Management and Portfolio Strategy
- Supports annual portfolio planning process to define portfolio roadmap and strategic priorities
- Influences product development core team and other multifunctional resources to execute portfolio strategy
- Develops robust business cases for growth opportunities with deep understanding of the market, competition, and customer needs
- Identify key portfolio gaps with in-depth analysis of the portfolio and align internal teams on new product strategy and tactics
- Generates novel ideas for defining and bringing to market innovative products and technologies
- Ensures that customer perspectives are appropriately incorporated into every aspect of product development
Marketing Plan Execution and Product Launch
- Develops and executes marketing plans and launch plans in collaboration with the Core Team, global marketing, and regional teams to create robust new product pipeline
- Manages all aspects of the global product positioning, go-to-market strategies, and pricing
- Collaborates with regional teams to develop and execute regional tactics to accelerate new product adoption and ensure achievement of financial expectations
- Effectively communicates value proposition of the products to sales team and develops sales tools and digital assets that prompt buying decisions
- Trains regional sales and marketing teams on products and workflows/applications
- Translates technical capabilities and features into meaningful customer benefits and messages
- Develops expertise on customer buying criteria, target customer segmentation, competition to create strategies to win in the market
- Establishes and maintains a strong competitive position through strategic and tactical execution of growth opportunities
- Monitor and communicate new product performance success metrics
- Actively seeks new ways to leverage BD’s Research Solutions portfolio of products and services to create solution-based offerings and/or optimize current solution offerings
Lifecycle Management and Pricing
- Conducts in-depth analyses on market growth/trends and maturity of different product lines to determine appropriate lifecycle management tactics
- Assess the discontinuation impact of the products in the decline stage and align internal teams on the decision and implementation plan
- Analyze global pricing data, develop pricing adjustment recommendations, and align with regional teams on implementation plan
- Develop a standardized tool for pricing comparison and analytics and train regional teams
- Monitor and assess the impact of pricing policies and adjustments
EDUCATION
- Bachelor’s Degree required
- Immunology or Cell Biology degree strongly preferred
EXPERIENCE
- Must have at least 3-5 years of product marketing and/or product management experience
- 5+ years of business experience, preferably in biopharma or life sciences industry, including marketing, sales, sales training, business development or other related function
- Product marketing/management experience in multiple disciplines, such as brand management, product development, product launch, marketing campaign development
- Experience working in and/or leading teams in cross-functional environments and/or matrix organizations
- Experience in identifying market opportunities, customer segmentation, competitive analysis, forecasting, pricing strategy, market development and go-to-market models and strategies
KNOWLEDGE AND SKILLS
- General knowledge of the Life Sciences market as well as the sales, operations, and marketing functions
- Scientific and technical knowledge with the ability to develop and review technical product specifications and applications development plans
- Specific understanding of flow cytometry and antibody products preferred
- Highly motivated, customer-oriented leader who thrives in a dynamic environment
- Easily develops relationships and engagement with KOLs
- Demonstrated strategic thinking and implementation skills
- Proven analytical skills with ability to translate data into actionable plans
- Capable of managing and driving the completion of multiple competing projects
- Ability to develop comprehensive business cases with detailed financial analysis
- Advanced problem-solving and organizational skills
- Ability to develop clear strategic recommendations from data analysis and customer insights
- Excellent written and oral communication, interpersonal skills
- Demonstrated learning agility and drive for results
- Ability to prioritize and execute a variety of objectives and clearly communicate progress and roadblocks
- Self-starter and resourceful in developing creative solutions
JOB-SPECIFIC REQUIREMENTS
- 15% – 20% travel