Global Product Manager is accountable for the strategic and tactical product management responsibilities for BD Bioscience’s Research Reagent portfolio and help deliver strategic and financial objectives while optimizing customer experience. The role drives product marketing activities by defining the overall portfolio strategy and product roadmap including product lifecycle management, leading the development and execution of global product marketing plans to drive growth and profitability, and developing global marketing promotional and communication programs. In addition, this person will be defining new growth opportunities using customer insights and market analytics and collaborating closely with regional teams to execute effectively in a dynamic marketplace.



The role is accountable for marketing deliverables supporting new products and line extensions and other assigned product development projects. The candidate will serve as the Marketing leader on a new product/line extension core team in support of the Global Product Development Process (GPDS). The role routinely interfaces with cross functional team resources including: Marketing (Global and Regional), Sales, R&D, Business Development, Finance, Quality, Regulatory, and Manufacturing.

MAIN RESPONSIBILITIES

Product Management and Portfolio Strategy

Supports annual portfolio planning process to define portfolio roadmap and strategic priorities

Influences product development core team and other multifunctional resources to execute portfolio strategy

Develops robust business cases for growth opportunities with deep understanding of the market, competition, and customer needs

Identify key portfolio gaps with in-depth analysis of the portfolio and align internal teams on new product strategy and tactics

Generates novel ideas for defining and bringing to market innovative products and technologies

Ensures that customer perspectives are appropriately incorporated into every aspect of product development

Marketing Plan Execution and Product Launch

Develops and executes marketing plans and launch plans in collaboration with the Core Team, global marketing, and regional teams to create robust new product pipeline

Manages all aspects of the global product positioning, go-to-market strategies, and pricing

Collaborates with regional teams to develop and execute regional tactics to accelerate new product adoption and ensure achievement of financial expectations

Effectively communicates value proposition of the products to sales team and develops sales tools and digital assets that prompt buying decisions

Trains regional sales and marketing teams on products and workflows/applications

Translates technical capabilities and features into meaningful customer benefits and messages

Develops expertise on customer buying criteria, target customer segmentation, competition to create strategies to win in the market

Establishes and maintains a strong competitive position through strategic and tactical execution of growth opportunities

Monitor and communicate new product performance success metrics

Actively seeks new ways to leverage BD’s Research Solutions portfolio of products and services to create solution-based offerings and/or optimize current solution offerings

Lifecycle Management and Pricing

Conducts in-depth analyses on market growth/trends and maturity of different product lines to determine appropriate lifecycle management tactics

Assess the discontinuation impact of the products in the decline stage and align internal teams on the decision and implementation plan

Analyze global pricing data, develop pricing adjustment recommendations, and align with regional teams on implementation plan

Develop a standardized tool for pricing comparison and analytics and train regional teams

Monitor and assess the impact of pricing policies and adjustments

EDUCATION

Bachelor’s Degree required

Immunology or Cell Biology degree strongly preferred

EXPERIENCE

Must have at least 3-5 years of product marketing and/or product management experience

5+ years of business experience, preferably in biopharma or life sciences industry, including marketing, sales, sales training, business development or other related function

Product marketing/management experience in multiple disciplines, such as brand management, product development, product launch, marketing campaign development

Experience working in and/or leading teams in cross-functional environments and/or matrix organizations

Experience in identifying market opportunities, customer segmentation, competitive analysis, forecasting, pricing strategy, market development and go-to-market models and strategies

KNOWLEDGE AND SKILLS

General knowledge of the Life Sciences market as well as the sales, operations, and marketing functions

Scientific and technical knowledge with the ability to develop and review technical product specifications and applications development plans

Specific understanding of flow cytometry and antibody products preferred

Highly motivated, customer-oriented leader who thrives in a dynamic environment

Easily develops relationships and engagement with KOLs

Demonstrated strategic thinking and implementation skills

Proven analytical skills with ability to translate data into actionable plans

Capable of managing and driving the completion of multiple competing projects

Ability to develop comprehensive business cases with detailed financial analysis

Advanced problem-solving and organizational skills

Ability to develop clear strategic recommendations from data analysis and customer insights

Excellent written and oral communication, interpersonal skills

Demonstrated learning agility and drive for results

Ability to prioritize and execute a variety of objectives and clearly communicate progress and roadblocks

Self-starter and resourceful in developing creative solutions

JOB-SPECIFIC REQUIREMENTS