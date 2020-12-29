Research Technician-Erb Lab – Scripps Research – La Jolla, CA

December 29, 2020 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Research Technician-Erb Lab – Scripps Research – La Jolla, CA

In addition to general lab duties (such as media and buffer preps, lab organization and cleaning), technician will engage in basic molecular biology (cloning,… $18.13 – $22.19 an hour
From Scripps Research – Tue, 29 Dec 2020 20:25:24 GMT – View all La Jolla, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Advertise With Us