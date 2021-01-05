Research Associate – Bioanalytical Chemistry – Proteogenomics Research Institute for Systems Medicine – La Jolla, CA

January 5, 2021 sandiegobiotech San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Research Associate – Bioanalytical Chemistry – Proteogenomics Research Institute for Systems Medicine – La Jolla, CA

The Research Associate, Bioanalytical Chemistry, will conduct chemical analysis, characterization and stability studies of antibody-drug and antibody… $25 – $28 an hour
From Indeed – Tue, 05 Jan 2021 19:50:48 GMT – View all La Jolla, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Advertise With Us

Related Articles

No Picture
San Diego Biotech Jobs

Sales Specialist – Cell Line, Media and Testing Solutions – Sartorius Corporation – San Diego, CA

March 30, 2020 jobs San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Sales Specialist – Cell Line, Media and Testing Solutions – Sartorius Corporation – San Diego, CA

2+ years’ experience in Cell Culture, or Molecular Biology, or Biotechnology. Preference will be given to those based in the San Diego area.From Sartorius Corporation – Tue, 31 Mar 2020 04:26:14 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs […]