Cell Culture Associate | Eurofins Lancaster Labs Professional Scientific Services

- San Diego, CA, USA
- Full-time
Company Description
Consider joining Eurofins Lancaster Laboratories where people are the most important element in our chemistry. Celebrating 50 years of service, Lancaster Laboratories is a leading contract lab providing testing and research services in the environmental, pharmaceutical, and biopharmaceutical sciences to clients worldwide.
Job Description
Eurofins is searching for a Cell Culture Associate to provide assistance in a cell culture laboratory to support protein expression and cell line generation.
Employee Responsibilities:
- Assists with cell line maintenance and general molecular biology work
- Prepare solutions and culture media
- Handles multiple mammalian cell lines using aseptic techniques and perform cell culture maintenance, characterization (cell counts and viability), and cryopreservation of such cell lines
- Assists with transient CHO transfections
- Maintain records and test results following good manufacturing practices (GMP)
- Work independently and efficiently
- Document work clearly and perform tests accurately
- Communicate effectively with client staff members
The Ideal Candidate would possess:
- At least 1 year related laboratory experience including aseptic and mammalian cell culture techniques
- Experience with basic molecular biology techniques such as plasmid DNA cloning and prepping
- General laboratory skills with demonstrated experience using pipettes and having good pipetting techniques
- Strong computer, scientific, and organizational skills
- Excellent communication (oral and written) and attention to detail
- Ability to work independently and as part of a team, self-motivation, adaptability, and a positive attitude
- Ability to learn new techniques, perform multiple tasks simultaneously, keep accurate records, follow instructions, and comply with company policies
Qualifications
Minimum Qualifications:
- B.S. in Biology, Cell Biology, Molecular Biology, or related science
- Authorization to work in the United States indefinitely without restriction or sponsorship
Additional Information
What we offer:
- Excellent full time benefits including comprehensive medical coverage, dental, and vision options
- Life and disability insurance
- 401(k) with company match
- Paid vacation and holidays
Position is full-time, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., with overtime as needed. Candidates currently living within a commutable distance of San Diego, California are encouraged to apply.
Eurofins Lancaster Laboratories Professional Scientific Services® (PSS) is a global, award-winning insourcing solution that places our people at our clients’ site dedicated to running and managing laboratory services while eliminating headcount, co-employment and project-management worries.
We infuse our 55-year track record of scientific and laboratory operations expertise, as well as HR and great place to work best practices, to recruit, hire, train and manage highly qualified scientists to perform laboratory services using our client’s quality systems and equipment.
To learn more about Eurofins Lancaster Laboratories, please explore our website www.eurofinsus.com.
Eurofins is a M/F, Disabled, and Veteran Equal Employment Opportunity and Affirmative Action employer.
All your information will be kept confidential according to EEO guidelines.
