Immunology/FACS Research Associate | Eurofins Lancaster Labs Professional Scientific Services

- San Diego, CA, USA
- Full-time
Company Description
Consider joining Eurofins Lancaster Laboratories where people are the most important element in our chemistry. Celebrating 50 years of service, Lancaster Laboratories is a leading contract lab providing testing and research services in the environmental, pharmaceutical, and biopharmaceutical sciences to clients worldwide.
Job Description
Eurofins is searching for a highly motivated and agile Immunology/FACS Research Associate to provide assistance in Molecular Biology and Cell Culture for the Immunogenicity Group.
Employee Responsibilities:
- Independently design and perform experiments with the goal of understanding and assessing immunogenicity of biological drugs
- PBMC isolation, isolating monocytes from pooled PBMCs, and bead based isolation
- Generate datasets to inform predictive models of antigen-specific immune response
- Isolation, purification and culture of freshly isolated populations of leukocyte from humans for ex vivo assays
- Culture and maintenance of immune competent cell lines
- Design cell-based assays with immunology research-related technologies (e.g. human whole blood, primary human leukocyte isolation, cellular activation and differentiation, FACS, cytokine assay, etc.)
- FACS troubleshooting and compensation
- Work with a cross-disciplinary team for data analysis
- Independently design and execute experiments, analyze, interpret and present experimental data
The Ideal Candidate would possess:
- Experience with mammalian cell culture and functional cell-based assays
- FACS research technologies and analysis
- Experience with assessment of antigen-specific immune response
- Experience with solid-phase immunoassays (ELISA et. sim.)
- Strong computer, scientific, and organizational skills
- Excellent communication (oral and written) and attention to detail
- Ability to work independently and as part of a team, self-motivation, adaptability, and a positive attitude
- Ability to learn new techniques, perform multiple tasks simultaneously, keep accurate records, follow instructions, and comply with company policies
Qualifications
Minimum Qualifications:
- B.S. in Biology, Cell Biology, Molecular Biology, or related science
- Authorization to work in the United States indefinitely without restriction or sponsorship
Additional Information
What we offer:
- Excellent full time benefits including comprehensive medical coverage, dental, and vision options
- Life and disability insurance
- 401(k) with company match
- Paid vacation and holidays
Position is full-time, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., with overtime as needed. Candidates currently living within a commutable distance of San Diego, California are encouraged to apply.
Eurofins Lancaster Laboratories Professional Scientific Services® (PSS) is a global, award-winning insourcing solution that places our people at our clients’ site dedicated to running and managing laboratory services while eliminating headcount, co-employment and project-management worries.
We infuse our 55-year track record of scientific and laboratory operations expertise, as well as HR and great place to work best practices, to recruit, hire, train and manage highly qualified scientists to perform laboratory services using our client’s quality systems and equipment.
To learn more about Eurofins Lancaster Laboratories, please explore our website www.eurofinsus.com.
Eurofins is a M/F, Disabled, and Veteran Equal Employment Opportunity and Affirmative Action employer.
All your information will be kept confidential according to EEO guidelines.
Be the first to comment