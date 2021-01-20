Bioprocess Design Engineer | BlueNalu, Inc.

BlueNalu, Inc. is a fast-growing, San Diego-based company that is pioneering the production of

seafood products derived directly from fish cells. Using proprietary cell biology techniques and

engineering processes, BlueNalu’s platform technology can produce a wide array of valueadded

seafood products, that are healthy for people, humane for animals, and sustainable for

the planet. Our products will contain no mercury, microplastics or other contaminants, and do

not require genetic modification.

Position Description

The Bioprocess Design Engineer will be part of the Bioprocess Engineering (BPE) group that

will be responsible for the design and implementation of BlueNalu’s first-of-its-kind

manufacturing processes and facilities. Specifically, this position will focus on the design,

building, testing, and scale-up of the upstream unit operations centered around animal cell

culture and recovery operations. The role will require a strong background in bioreactor design,

theory and operation as well as bioprocess equipment and facility design in general.

By working closely with the Bioprocess Development (BPD) sister group, equipment vendors

and external collaborators or partners, you will help BlueNalu change the way healthy seafood

is produced in a sustainable and environmentally friendly manner. In the earlier phases of

process development, this Engineer will assist the BPD Group in the design and fabrication of

prototypes for testing but with the ultimate goal of scaling up this equipment for our future costeffective

commercial-scale manufacturing facilities. This position will drive our processes to

commercial scale and bring efficiency and strategic differentiation to our production platform.

The right candidate for this role will have the ability to recognize business opportunities and

apply technical expertise to drive short and long-term innovation, capability, capacity, and

efficiency. Success in this position will require the ability to work seamlessly across office, pilot

plant, and plant environments Strong project management and process development skills will

be necessary to lead complex projects.

Responsibilities

Work with bioprocess development colleagues to identify and define process and system

requirements and translate into detailed equipment specifications.

requirements and translate into detailed equipment specifications. Design and manage fabrication of the upstream process equipment towards robust and

highly-dependable aseptic processing by using the appropriate design standards, level

of control and automation.

highly-dependable aseptic processing by using the appropriate design standards, level of control and automation. Design the upstream portion of manufacturing to ensure reliable and safe operation

while also producing a high-quality product free of contaminants while also achieving

overall operational efficiency.

while also producing a high-quality product free of contaminants while also achieving overall operational efficiency. Generate process and cost models to identify key drivers of cost and efficiency.

Managing relationships while working with strategic partners, engineering firms,

equipment vendors and technology partners towards the design, construct and

commission BlueNalu’s manufacturing facilities.

equipment vendors and technology partners towards the design, construct and commission BlueNalu’s manufacturing facilities. Specify project scope, timelines, resourcing and budget needs.

Develop project capital requirements and objectives through creation of proposals and

plans with breakdown structures (WBS)

plans with breakdown structures (WBS) Track and complete projects by managing schedules, costs and specifications.

Partner with internal and external teams to solve technical challenges and identify

opportunities for process improvement and cost savings

opportunities for process improvement and cost savings Some travel may be required to collaborator and manufacturing sites.

Required Skills

Ability to apply biochemical engineering principles and computer-aided methods to

equipment design, fabrication, and operation.

equipment design, fabrication, and operation. Understanding of aseptic techniques and control of microbial contamination.

Knowledge of process and facility design and economics.

Project engineering and management, including direct management of architectural and

engineering design firms, equipment vendors and construction contractors.

engineering design firms, equipment vendors and construction contractors. Ability to partner cross-functionally on proprietary process technologies, while also

developing and leveraging successful external contacts and relationships.

developing and leveraging successful external contacts and relationships. Mechanical aptitude and comfortable with working directly on process equipment and

control systems.

control systems. Strong scientific and technical writing and presentations.

Detail oriented with excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Innovative and creative thinking and willing to challenge established methods and beliefs

Self-starter with a strong bias for action and ability for problem-solving and troubleshooting.

Desired Skills

Expertise in process modeling and other computational methods and design tools.

In-depth knowledge of control and automation software and hardware systems

Familiarity with advanced project management tools



Qualifications & Experience

Bachelor’s degree or higher in Engineering, Food Science or related field. Master’s

degree preferred.

degree preferred. 3+ years of related experience in bioprocess equipment design, modeling, facility

design, construction, start up and/or operation.

design, construction, start up and/or operation. Demonstrated strong technical background and ability to lead technically driven projects

Demonstrated ability to effectively work in cross functional teams, meet deadlines, and

prioritize multiple projects.

prioritize multiple projects. Strong organizational and general communication skills.

Additional Information

BlueNalu, Inc. provides an attractive compensation and benefits package.

All applicants must be authorized to work in the US, and willing and able to work a flexible work

schedule to meet the needs of the Company. BlueNalu, Inc. is an equal opportunity employer.

We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all

employees.

This is an excellent opportunity to join a small but quickly growing company where everybody’s

contribution is equally important. BlueNalu is seeking team players that are driven, focused,

creative, proactive and productive, with excellent written and verbal communication skills, and

excellent interpersonal and organizational skills. We are also seeking team members that enjoy

and thrive in the atmosphere of a very fast-paced entrepreneurial environment, have a good

sense of humor, and are personally motivated to make a difference to humanity and our planet.

To learn more, visit: www.bluenalu.com