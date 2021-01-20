Bioprocess Design Engineer | BlueNalu, Inc.

BlueNalu, Inc. is a fast-growing, San Diego-based company that is pioneering the production of
seafood products derived directly from fish cells. Using proprietary cell biology techniques and
engineering processes, BlueNalu’s platform technology can produce a wide array of valueadded
seafood products, that are healthy for people, humane for animals, and sustainable for
the planet. Our products will contain no mercury, microplastics or other contaminants, and do
not require genetic modification.
Position Description
The Bioprocess Design Engineer will be part of the Bioprocess Engineering (BPE) group that
will be responsible for the design and implementation of BlueNalu’s first-of-its-kind
manufacturing processes and facilities. Specifically, this position will focus on the design,
building, testing, and scale-up of the upstream unit operations centered around animal cell
culture and recovery operations. The role will require a strong background in bioreactor design,
theory and operation as well as bioprocess equipment and facility design in general.
By working closely with the Bioprocess Development (BPD) sister group, equipment vendors
and external collaborators or partners, you will help BlueNalu change the way healthy seafood
is produced in a sustainable and environmentally friendly manner. In the earlier phases of
process development, this Engineer will assist the BPD Group in the design and fabrication of
prototypes for testing but with the ultimate goal of scaling up this equipment for our future costeffective
commercial-scale manufacturing facilities. This position will drive our processes to
commercial scale and bring efficiency and strategic differentiation to our production platform.
The right candidate for this role will have the ability to recognize business opportunities and
apply technical expertise to drive short and long-term innovation, capability, capacity, and
efficiency. Success in this position will require the ability to work seamlessly across office, pilot
plant, and plant environments Strong project management and process development skills will
be necessary to lead complex projects.
Responsibilities
- Work with bioprocess development colleagues to identify and define process and system
requirements and translate into detailed equipment specifications.
- Design and manage fabrication of the upstream process equipment towards robust and
highly-dependable aseptic processing by using the appropriate design standards, level
of control and automation.
- Design the upstream portion of manufacturing to ensure reliable and safe operation
while also producing a high-quality product free of contaminants while also achieving
overall operational efficiency.
- Generate process and cost models to identify key drivers of cost and efficiency.
- Managing relationships while working with strategic partners, engineering firms,
equipment vendors and technology partners towards the design, construct and
commission BlueNalu’s manufacturing facilities.
- Specify project scope, timelines, resourcing and budget needs.
- Develop project capital requirements and objectives through creation of proposals and
plans with breakdown structures (WBS)
- Track and complete projects by managing schedules, costs and specifications.
- Partner with internal and external teams to solve technical challenges and identify
opportunities for process improvement and cost savings
- Some travel may be required to collaborator and manufacturing sites.
Required Skills
- Ability to apply biochemical engineering principles and computer-aided methods to
equipment design, fabrication, and operation.
- Understanding of aseptic techniques and control of microbial contamination.
- Knowledge of process and facility design and economics.
- Project engineering and management, including direct management of architectural and
engineering design firms, equipment vendors and construction contractors.
- Ability to partner cross-functionally on proprietary process technologies, while also
developing and leveraging successful external contacts and relationships.
- Mechanical aptitude and comfortable with working directly on process equipment and
control systems.
- Strong scientific and technical writing and presentations.
- Detail oriented with excellent verbal and written communication skills.
- Innovative and creative thinking and willing to challenge established methods and beliefs
- Self-starter with a strong bias for action and ability for problem-solving and troubleshooting.
Desired Skills
- Expertise in process modeling and other computational methods and design tools.
- In-depth knowledge of control and automation software and hardware systems
- Familiarity with advanced project management tools
Qualifications & Experience
- Bachelor’s degree or higher in Engineering, Food Science or related field. Master’s
degree preferred.
- 3+ years of related experience in bioprocess equipment design, modeling, facility
design, construction, start up and/or operation.
- Demonstrated strong technical background and ability to lead technically driven projects
- Demonstrated ability to effectively work in cross functional teams, meet deadlines, and
prioritize multiple projects.
- Strong organizational and general communication skills.
Additional Information
BlueNalu, Inc. provides an attractive compensation and benefits package.
All applicants must be authorized to work in the US, and willing and able to work a flexible work
schedule to meet the needs of the Company. BlueNalu, Inc. is an equal opportunity employer.
We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all
employees.
This is an excellent opportunity to join a small but quickly growing company where everybody’s
contribution is equally important. BlueNalu is seeking team players that are driven, focused,
creative, proactive and productive, with excellent written and verbal communication skills, and
excellent interpersonal and organizational skills. We are also seeking team members that enjoy
and thrive in the atmosphere of a very fast-paced entrepreneurial environment, have a good
sense of humor, and are personally motivated to make a difference to humanity and our planet.
To learn more, visit: www.bluenalu.com
