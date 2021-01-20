Research/Senior Research Associate – Molecular Biology

About the Company:

Tentarix Biotherapeutics is an exciting company with a game-changing technology platform that allows for the discovery of next generation, multi-specific investigational drugs to address the key limitations of existing cancer, autoimmune and other disease therapies.

We are led by a seasoned executive team with proven expertise in the field of multi-specific drug discovery. We are committed to hiring and retaining highly qualified and motivated team members who are passionate about making a difference for patients in the modern drug discovery landscape with our ground-breaking technology.

Tentarix team members are creative, hands-on, self-directed, and display excellent communication skills. They also exhibit a high level of integrity, resiliency and a determination to contribute to the success of the company. We offer autonomy, flexibility, a modern culture and the best tools to ensure the success of our individuals and collectively.

Role:

The Research Associate/Sr Research Associate will be primarily responsible for molecular biology design, plasmid construction and characterization, as well as biochemical screening of Tentarix’s biologics. Additionally, this person will support transient mammalian protein expression at small scale.

Responsibilities:

Primarily responsible for leading molecular biology design and construction of complex and multi-domain protein therapeutics, as well as plasmid sequencing, characterization, and scale-up.

Includes designing multi-chain expression cassettes for enhanced transient expression and stable expression in mammalian cells, as well as for the production of biological cell lines for activity characterization.

Secondarily will support mammalian expression platform and the production of therapeutic proteins for screening.

Independently plan and execute experiments, analyze results, and present data at team meetings

Maintain a meticulous record of their research

Qualifications and Skills:

B.S., plus 4 or more years or M.S plus 2 or more years of experience in molecular biology and recombinant protein design and expression, ideally in an industry setting.

Prior experience with protein design including antibody and Fc-fusion proteins, as well as plasmid systems for transient and stable mammalian expression.

Experience with cutting edge molecular biology and plasmid design for both transient and stable mammalian expression of multi-chain constructs.

Technical experience in the development and execution of ELISAs and other methods for protein quantification and binding characterization.

Some experience with transient transfection and/or stable line production, and CHO/HEK293 suspension cell culture is desired.

Goal oriented, organized, capable of multitasking

Strong communication and record keeping abilities

Thrive in a cross functional team environment

Our employees are the Company’s most valuable asset, so we offer attractive compensation and benefits packages to retain the best in the field. Tentarix is committed to equal opportunity in the terms and conditions of employment for all employees and job applicants without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, age, gender identity or gender expression, national origin, disability or veteran status.

Tentarix Biotherapeutics, Inc. also complies with all applicable national, state and local laws governing nondiscrimination in employment as well as work authorization and employment eligibility verification requirements of the Immigration and Nationality Act and IRCA. We are an E-Verify employer.

