Research /Senior Research Associate – Protein Expression

About the Company:

Tentarix Biotherapeutics is an exciting company with a game-changing technology platform that allows for the discovery of next generation, multi-specific investigational drugs to address the key limitations of existing cancer, autoimmune and other disease therapies.

We are led by a seasoned executive team with proven expertise in the field of multi-specific drug discovery. We are committed to hiring and retaining highly qualified and motivated team members who are passionate about making a difference for patients in the modern drug discovery landscape with our ground-breaking technology.

Tentarix team members are creative, hands-on, self-directed, and display excellent communication skills. They also exhibit a high level of integrity, resiliency and a determination to contribute to the success of the company. We offer autonomy, flexibility, a modern culture and the best tools to ensure the success of our individuals and collectively.

Role:

The Research Associate/Sr Research Associate will be primarily responsible for developing and maintaining Tentarix’s mammalian protein expression platform. Additionally, this person will support molecular biology, plasmid design, construction, and characterization.

Responsibilities:

Primarily responsible for Tentarix’s mammalian expression platform.

Includes evaluating vendor expression platforms, performing transfections, and developing/optimizing multi-well, spin tube, and flask-based HEK293/CHO cultures.

Secondarily, will support molecular biology design and construction of complex biologics, monoclonal and multispecific antibodies, and soluble and membrane bound receptors.

Independently plan and execute experiments, analyze results, and present data at team meetings

Maintain a meticulous record of their research

Qualifications and Skills:

B.S., plus 4 or more years or M.S plus 2 or more years of experience with recombinant protein expression using mammalian systems, ideally in an industrial setting.

Prior experience with mammalian cell culture, transfection, harvest, and protein quantification.

Experience with mammalian stable cell line selection for recombinant protein expression and characterization is desired.

Technical experience in the development and execution of protein quantification and detection assays, such as ELISAs, is desired.

Goal oriented, highly organized, and capable of multitasking

Strong communication and record keeping abilities

Thrive in a cross functional team environment

Our employees are the Company’s most valuable asset, so we offer attractive compensation and benefits packages to retain the best in the field. Tentarix is committed to equal opportunity in the terms and conditions of employment for all employees and job applicants without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, age, gender identity or gender expression, national origin, disability or veteran status.

Tentarix Biotherapeutics, Inc. also complies with all applicable national, state and local laws governing nondiscrimination in employment as well as work authorization and employment eligibility verification requirements of the Immigration and Nationality Act and IRCA. We are an E-Verify employer.

