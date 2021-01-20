Research /Senior Research Associate – Protein Purification

About the Company:

Tentarix Biotherapeutics is an exciting company with a game-changing technology platform that allows for the discovery of next generation, multi-specific investigational drugs to address the key limitations of existing cancer, autoimmune and other disease therapies.

We are led by a seasoned executive team with proven expertise in the field of multi-specific drug discovery. We are committed to hiring and retaining highly qualified and motivated team members who are passionate about making a difference for patients in the modern drug discovery landscape with our ground-breaking technology.

Tentarix team members are creative, hands-on, self-directed, and display excellent communication skills. They also exhibit a high level of integrity, resiliency and a determination to contribute to the success of the company. We offer autonomy, flexibility, a modern culture and the best tools to ensure the success of our individuals and collectively.

Role:

The Research Associate/Sr Research Associate will be primarily responsible for laboratory protein science work at Tentarix including purification of recombinantly derived proteins and characterization of their biophysical and biochemical properties.

Responsibilities:

Primarily responsible for Tentarix’s laboratory protein purification and characterization work.

High throughput small scale batch purifications, and large scale, FPLC-based protein purification using affinity, ion exchange, and size exclusion chromatography.

Protein characterization including conformational, colloidal, and chemical stability, as well as other biophysical attributes using UPLC/HPLC and other methodologies.

Support epitope binning and mapping.

Independently plan and execute experiments, analyze results, and present data at team meetings.

Maintain a meticulous record of their research.

Qualifications and Skills:

B.S., plus 4 or more years or M.S plus 2 or more years of industry experience with recombinant protein purification and characterization.

Prior experience with antibody and soluble protein affinity chromatography techniques as well as experience choosing secondary purification methodologies.

Experience examining various aspects of protein stability including by UPLC/HPLC and thermal stability is desired.

Goal oriented, highly organized, and capable of multitasking

Strong communication and record keeping abilities

Thrive in a cross functional team environment

Our employees are the Company’s most valuable asset, so we offer attractive compensation and benefits packages to retain the best in the field. Tentarix is committed to equal opportunity in the terms and conditions of employment for all employees and job applicants without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, age, gender identity or gender expression, national origin, disability or veteran status.

Tentarix Biotherapeutics, Inc. also complies with all applicable national, state and local laws governing nondiscrimination in employment as well as work authorization and employment eligibility verification requirements of the Immigration and Nationality Act and IRCA. We are an E-Verify employer.

