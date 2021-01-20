Sr. Food Technologist, Cell-Based Product Development | BlueNalu, Inc.

BlueNalu, Inc. is a rapidly growing, San Diego-based company that is pioneering the production of seafood products derived directly from fish cells. Using proprietary cell biology techniques and engineering processes, BlueNalu’s platform technology can produce a wide array of value-added seafood products, that are healthy for people, humane for sea life, and sustainable for our planet. Our products will be great tasting, trusted, safe, and free of mercury and environmental contaminants.

Position Description

The Sr. Food Technologist will report directly to the VP, Research and Product Development of BlueNalu and will be an integral member of the product development team. BlueNalu has achieved considerable technical milestones since its formal launch over two years ago, including successful product demonstration with same as qualities compared to traditional seafood, and is now preparing for market launch in the US. The company is continuing to expand its product portfolio and technical capabilities to meet market demand for a sustainable source of healthy and safe seafood products.

Responsibilities

The Sr. Food Technologist will be based at the company’s office(s) in San Diego, CA and will work cross-functionally with R&D, Engineering, and Operations teams to bring cell-based seafood products to market. This position will work hands on to develop product formulations, specifications, and prototypes, and responsibilities will include:

Develop and optimize food product formulation in the commercialization phase of cell-based seafood R&D, that supports the product’s desired nutritional, functional, and sensory characteristics

Design, execute and analyze experimental approach for product design to achieve desired sensory and performance criteria

Manages project planning, execution and reporting

Provide technical support in scale-up and tech transfer to manufacturing

Support pilot scale testing and troubleshooting

Identifies and conducts analytical testing to develop new product specifications

Work with culinary team to prepare and evaluate prototypes

Perform product performance testing including various applications in cooking (e.g., grilling, searing, frying, steaming, etc.), product preparation (e.g., in acidified products such as poke, ceviche, etc.), raw preparation, freeze/thaw and shelf life stability

Drive product innovation and seek out novel technologies to develop new product concepts

Maintain accurate and detailed documentation related to product specifications, nutritional labeling, and ingredient statement

Support customer and regulatory compliance through development to commercialization

Collaborate cross-functionally with peers in procurement, sales and technical services, marketing and distribution

Qualifications & Experience

The position requires a minimum of a BS in Food Science, Nutrition, Chemistry, Biology, Engineering or a related field, and a MS or PhD degree is preferred

5+ years experience in product development in food industry, including working with functional and nutritional ingredients, gums, starches, oils, flavors, etc.. Industry experience in seafood a plus

Experience in project management including the conception, execution, and documentation of progress

Demonstrated experience in food product development and analytical skills required to evaluate food products

Effectively problem solves using data driven methods and innovative approaches

Exceptional interpersonal skills and organizational skills, with impeccable attention to detail, and strong professional written and verbal communication skills

Ability to communicate clearly with all levels of co-workers and management to express complex ideas and situations concisely in written, verbal and electronic modes

Must be able to perform multiple tasks simultaneously and accurately and adjust rapidly to shifting priorities and variable workloads

Ability to work collaboratively as part of a team to achieve company goals

Proficient computer skills, and ability to design, develop and implement quality assurance and manufacturing software

Experience in technology transfer and new product and process development

Certified Food Scientist preferred

Additional Information

BlueNalu, Inc. provides an attractive compensation and benefits package.

All applicants must be authorized to work in the US, and willing and able to work a flexible work schedule to meet the needs of the Company. BlueNalu is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees.

This is an excellent opportunity to join a small but quickly growing company where everybody’s contribution is equally important. BlueNalu is seeking team players that are driven, focused, creative, proactive and productive, with excellent written and verbal communication skills, and excellent interpersonal and organizational skills. We are also seeking team members that enjoy and thrive in the atmosphere of a very fast-paced entrepreneurial environment, have a good sense of humor, and are personally motivated to make a difference to humanity and our planet.

Additional information about BlueNalu can be found on our website at www.bluenalu.com