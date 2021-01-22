The successful candidate will provide in vivo support for pre-clinical drug development and discovery efforts. We succeed as a team, and we grow as a team. $22 – $30 an hour
From Indeed – Fri, 22 Jan 2021 15:33:44 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Research Associate, Immunology (Temp – 6 months) – Vividion Therapeutics – San Diego, CA
The successful candidate will provide in vivo support for pre-clinical drug development and discovery efforts. We succeed as a team, and we grow as a team. $22 – $30 an hour