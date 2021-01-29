Associate Director, Chemistry | Ribometrix (Relocation Required)

Associate Director, Chemistry

Description

Ribometrix is a platform therapeutics company discovering small molecule drugs that target functional 3D RNA structures to treat human diseases. Our main operations are located in the heart of Research Triangle Park in Durham, North Carolina.

We are seeking a highly motivated Associate Director of Medicinal Chemistry to join our team. The Associate Director will report to the VP, Drug Discovery and will be responsible for leading and/or managing multiple research activities throughout the company. Success in this position will require an individual who is comfortable in a dynamic, fast-paced environment, with a drive to continuallly improve and execute within projected timelines, and who can collaborate effectively cross functionally.

Responsibilities include but are not limited to:

Leading programs as chemistry leader/program co-leader and communicating program status and challenges to the broader Ribometrix research organization.

Working collaboratively at the interface of chemistry and biology with Rbiometrix scientists to add value to all research areas of the company.

Actively managing contract research organizations (CROs) to expeditiously generate compounds and ADME data to drive programs and advising on appropriate levels of resource allocation.

Collaborating with the Compound Management group to ensure that compounds are registered and routed to all appropriate assays and experiments.

Leading by example to promote our Ribometrix core values: Integrity, Collaboration, Innovation, Empowerment, Resilience, and Fun.

Requirements

PhD in organic/medicinal chemistry with state-of-the-art knowledge of synthetic organic chemistry

7+ years of small molecule drug discovery in an industrial setting – small company/biotech experience preferred.

Proven track record of driving programs to milestones – delivery of clinical candidate(s) preferred.

Expertise in all aspects of medicinal chemistry from hit identification through lead optimization.

Experience in managing chemistry CROs to minimize delivery times and maximize productivity, including identification of problematic chemistry and designing and implementing solutions in collaboration with the CROs.

Experience in drafting patent applications and evaluating patent literature.

Excellent interpersonal skills, proactive communication skills, and strong written and verbal communication and presentation skills are required.

A work ethic, sense of urgency, adaptability, and enthusiasm that will allow the successful candidate to enjoy and thrive in a fast-paced cutting edge research environment.

Ribometrix is an equal opportunity employer. Qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability or protected veteran status. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable qualified individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions of this position.

Recruiting Agencies, Please Note:

Ribometrix will not accept unsolicited assistance from recruiting/search agencies for this employment opportunity. Please, no phone calls or emails. All resumes submitted by recruiting or search agencies to any employee at Ribometrix via email, the Internet or in any form and/or method without a valid written search/recruitment agreement in place for this position will be deemed the sole property of Ribometrix. No fee will be paid in the event the candidate is hired by Ribometrix as a result of the referral or through other means.