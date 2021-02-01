Immunologist Scientist

About the Company:

Tentarix Biotherapeutics is an exciting company with a game-changing technology platform that allows for the discovery of next generation, multi-specific investigational drugs to address the key limitations of existing cancer, autoimmune and other disease therapies.

We are led by a seasoned executive team with proven expertise in the field of multi-specific drug discovery. We are committed to hiring and retaining highly qualified and motivated team members who are passionate about making a difference for patients in the modern drug discovery landscape with our ground-breaking technology.

Tentarix team members are creative, hands-on, self-directed, and display excellent communication skills. They also exhibit a high level of integrity, resiliency and a determination to contribute to the success of the company. We offer autonomy, flexibility, a modern culture and the best tools to ensure the success of our individuals and collectively.

Role:

The Scientist-Immunology will be expected to develop/establish innovative technologies and solutions for evaluation of multivalent biologics and lead the scientific direction on various biological aspects of our programs. Significant benchwork will be an expectation. The role will be responsible for in vitro, ex vivo, and in vivo immunology assays for the assessment of engineered protein therapeutics in cancer immunotherapy and autoimmune disease models.

Responsibilities:

Responsible for the development and execution of variety of immunology assays including but not limited to ELISAs, MSDs, bioassays, cytometry-based assays, PK/PD assays for immuno-oncology and/ or autoimmune in vivo models

Responsible for prioritizing, planning and executing tasks from multiple immunology projects. Independently perform experiments, analyze data, and present to multidisciplinary teams and senior management

Producing quality data for data-driven direction of scientific research programs.

Contribute to regulatory filing and intellectual property documents

Qualifications and Skills:

Ph.D., and 2+ years postdoctoral research experience in industry or academia in the field of immunology

Experience of working with biologics or other forms of immunotherapies targeting cancer or autoimmune disease is desirable

Technical experience in the development and execution of ELISAs, MSD, flow-cytometry, in vitro and ex vivo immunology assays, and/or in vivo pharmacodynamics and pharmacokinetic assays

Experience with human PBMC-based assays including isolation of immune cell populations from whole blood or PBMCs.

Experience with in vivo efficacy studies of cancer (particularly PBMC engrafted NSG or humanized models) and/or autoimmunity is desirable

Experience in working with 3D organoid ex vivo models would be desired.

A track record of innovation and scientific rigor, strong problem solving and troubleshooting skills, and ability to contribute constructively to discussions

Goal oriented, organized, capable of prioritizing across multiple projects, and able to execute to timelines that meet company goals

Thrive in a cross functional team environment

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

