Clinical Lab Scientist I or II – Genomics – Rady Children’s Hospital-San Diego – San Diego, CA

February 3, 2021 sandiegobiotech San Diego Biotech Jobs Comments Off on Clinical Lab Scientist I or II – Genomics – Rady Children’s Hospital-San Diego – San Diego, CA

He/she/they maintains their focus on critical or essential goals in the laboratory, and is not easily distracted. Full-Time, 80 hours per 2 week pay period.
From Rady Children’s Hospital San Diego – Thu, 04 Feb 2021 03:21:23 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs

Click to view original post

Advertise With Us