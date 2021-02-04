Maintains calibrating, cleaning and testing sterility of the equipment. Orders and maintains stock and resources. Monday – Friday between 9:00am to 1:00pm.
From Veterans Medical Research Foundation of San Diego – Thu, 04 Feb 2021 18:13:58 GMT – View all La Jolla, CA jobs
Research Associate III – Veterans Medical Research Foundation of Sd – La Jolla, CA
Maintains calibrating, cleaning and testing sterility of the equipment. Orders and maintains stock and resources. Monday – Friday between 9:00am to 1:00pm.