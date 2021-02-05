Earn a competitive salary that allows you to focus your attention on your passion. Independently design, plan, and execute scientific experiments in a fast…
From Sorrento Therapeutics – Fri, 05 Feb 2021 09:30:34 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Scientist/Senior Scientist – Autoimmune Diseases (2 Openings) – Sorrento Therapeutics – San Diego, CA
Earn a competitive salary that allows you to focus your attention on your passion. Independently design, plan, and execute scientific experiments in a fast…