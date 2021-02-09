Day-to-day job duties include maintaining flow cytometer, mouse husbandry, assisting molecule and cell biology experiments, participating in vivo murine tumor… $20.07 – $25.06 an hour
From Scripps Research – Tue, 09 Feb 2021 12:29:00 GMT – View all La Jolla, CA jobs
Research Assistant I – NE – Scripps Research – La Jolla, CA
Day-to-day job duties include maintaining flow cytometer, mouse husbandry, assisting molecule and cell biology experiments, participating in vivo murine tumor… $20.07 – $25.06 an hour