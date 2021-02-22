Program and/or QC CDISC datasets, tables, and figures using SAS. Demonstrates extensive knowledge with industry standards, such as the ICH guidelines, CDISC…
From Precision Medicine Group – Mon, 22 Feb 2021 17:40:32 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs
Senior Manager/Associate Director, Biostatistics – Remote – Clinical Solutions – San Diego, CA
Program and/or QC CDISC datasets, tables, and figures using SAS. Demonstrates extensive knowledge with industry standards, such as the ICH guidelines, CDISC…